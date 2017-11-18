Michigan seeks a signature win for the 2017 season as it takes on Wisconsin on Saturday at noon. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.
UM punts on first possession
UM started on the 25 after a touchback. Evans ran to the right for 10 yards. Peters threw incomplete, but UW was flagged for holding. From UM's 45, Peters overthrew Crawford long down the left sideline. On second and 10, Evans took a direct snap for one yard. Peters found McKeon on the right sideline for a first down. From UW's 45, Higdon dove to the right for a yard. On second down, McDoom took a jet sweep for three yards. Peters's pass was broken up by UW's Nelson, setting up a punt. UW will start on its 25 after a touchback.
Looks like it's been a snowy morning in Madison:
MICHIGAN VS. WISCONSIN
When: Saturday, noon
Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.
TV / radio: Fox / WWJ 950
Records: Michigan 8-2 (5-2 Big Ten), Wisconsin 10-0 (7-0)
Line: Wisconsin by 7
