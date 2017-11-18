Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan seeks a signature win for the 2017 season as it takes on Wisconsin on Saturday at noon. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

UM punts on first possession

UM started on the 25 after a touchback. Evans ran to the right for 10 yards. Peters threw incomplete, but UW was flagged for holding. From UM's 45, Peters overthrew Crawford long down the left sideline. On second and 10, Evans took a direct snap for one yard. Peters found McKeon on the right sideline for a first down. From UW's 45, Higdon dove to the right for a yard. On second down, McDoom took a jet sweep for three yards. Peters's pass was broken up by UW's Nelson, setting up a punt. UW will start on its 25 after a touchback.

Summarizing: #Badgers C Tyler Biadasz appears ready to give it a go. Joe Ferguson appears set to start again for D'Cota Dixon at S. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) November 18, 2017

Looks like it's been a snowy morning in Madison:

Liars!!! The weather people said RAIN before noon in Madison!!! (Pass me the breakfast cheese curds) pic.twitter.com/OoVRTcwmyG — angelique (@chengelis) November 18, 2017

MICHIGAN VS. WISCONSIN

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.

TV / radio: Fox / WWJ 950

Records: Michigan 8-2 (5-2 Big Ten), Wisconsin 10-0 (7-0)

Line: Wisconsin by 7

MORE COVERAGE

Not much separates TD-repellent Michigan, Wisconsin

Michigan vs. Wisconsin: View from other side

Niyo: Michigan’s heavy burden has extra weight vs. Wisconsin

Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: Michigan must go forward into the past