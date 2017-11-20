CLOSE "Whoever is back there is going to do the best he can," Michigan offensive tackle Mason Cole said about the team's quarterbacks. Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News

Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is taken off the field on a cart Saturday at Wisconsin. (Photo: Morry Gash, AP)

Ann Arbor – Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is in concussion protocol after taking a hard hit at Wisconsin last Saturday and his availability the upcoming rivalry game against Ohio State is uncertain.

“He’ll be coming in shortly,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. “He was seen (Sunday) and we’ll see where he’s at today.”

Wilton Speight, out since fracturing three vertebrae in the Purdue game Sept. 23, practiced last week but was not cleared for contact.

“He’ll be evaluated again by the doctors this week to see if he would be cleared for contact,” Harbaugh said.

If Peters can’t go, John O’Korn will start.

“John has remained diligent every single week to preparation and the game plan, always sitting on a spring ready to play,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh described the concussion protocol.

“There’s stages,” he said. “If you want to know exactly what the stages are, as soon as he’s symptom-free, if that happens today, then he has to go to a day where he has exertion, does cardio and then lifting to be able to work up a sweat and exert yourself and then you see if the symptoms are there the next day.

“Once that occurs and come back that next day and there’s no symptoms, then he’d be allowed to practice without contact. That could happen as early as Wednesday, could happen as early as Thursday. Each case is different. Totally go by the doctors, the tests.”

Harbaugh said cornerback Lavert Hill, who missed last Saturday’s game because he remained in concussion protocol, was cleared Sunday.

