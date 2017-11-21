Maui Invitational: LSU 77, Michigan 75
LSU forward Wayde Sims guards Michigan guard Charles
LSU forward Wayde Sims guards Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) during the first half of a game Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii. LSU won, 77-75.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
LSU's Brandon Rachal #2 of the LSU Tigers shoots over
LSU's Brandon Rachal #2 of the LSU Tigers shoots over three Michigan defenders in the second half.  Darryl Oumi, Getty Images
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson fouls LSU guard Tremont
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson fouls LSU guard Tremont Waters during the second half.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
LSU celebrates after taking back the lead against Michigan
LSU celebrates after taking back the lead against Michigan late in the second half.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
LSU celebrates after defeating Michigan in the Maui
LSU celebrates after defeating Michigan in the Maui Invitational.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Michigan guard Charles Matthews gets surrounded by
Michigan guard Charles Matthews gets surrounded by LSU guard Tremont Waters and forward Wayde Sims.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner goes over the LSU defense
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner goes over the LSU defense during the first half.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson tries to get past LSU
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson tries to get past LSU guard Skylar Mays.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman guards LSU
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman guards LSU guard Skylar Mays.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
LSU head coach Will Wade reacts to his team's play
LSU head coach Will Wade reacts to his team's play against Michigan during the second half.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson tries to block LSU guard
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson tries to block LSU guard Brandon Sampson in the first half. Michigan trailed, 31-29, at halftime.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Michigan guard Charles Matthews dribbles past LSU guard
Michigan guard Charles Matthews dribbles past LSU guard Brandon Rachal.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman tries to
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman tries to get through the LSU defense.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
LSU guard Brandon Sampson can't stop Michigan guard
LSU guard Brandon Sampson can't stop Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
LSU forward Wayde Sims and Michigan forward Moritz
LSU forward Wayde Sims and Michigan forward Moritz Wagner battle for a rebound.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
LSU forward Aaron Epps strips Michigan guard Charles
LSU forward Aaron Epps strips Michigan guard Charles Matthews of the ball in the first half.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
While being guarded by LSU forward Jeremy Combs (13),
While being guarded by LSU forward Jeremy Combs (13), Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman flies toward the basket.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Michigan guard Eli Brooks steps around LSU guard Tremont
Michigan guard Eli Brooks steps around LSU guard Tremont Waters.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts to a play against
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts to a play against LSU.  Marco Garcia, Associated Press
Michigan's Isaiah Livers watches his shot drop.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers watches his shot drop.  Darryl Oumi, Getty Images
Michigan's Moritz Wagner lays the ball in ahead of
Michigan's Moritz Wagner lays the ball in ahead of LSU's Duop Reath.  Darryl Oumi, Getty Images
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman drives past LSU's
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman drives past LSU's Randy Onwuasor.  Darryl Oumi, Getty Images
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman looks to pass as he's guarded
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman looks to pass as he's guarded by LSU's Aaron Epps.  Darryl Oumi, Getty Images
Michigan coach John Beilein gestures to his players
Michigan coach John Beilein gestures to his players during the first half.  Darryl Oumi, Getty Images
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman dribbles the
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman dribbles the ball during the first half.  Darryl Oumi, Getty Images
    Lahaina, Hawaii — Tremont Waters scored 21 and set up the go-ahead basket with a spectacular no-look assist, helping LSU rally for a 77-75 victory over Michigan in the Maui Invitational on Monday night.

    LSU (3-0) trailed by nine with about 5 minutes left, but chipped away at the lead to get within reach. Waters tied it with a step-back jumper, then stole the ball, dove to the floor and, in one motion, threw it backward over his head to Skylar Mays for a dunk and a 76-74 lead with 1:14 left.

    Waters hit one of two free throws with 5.8 seconds after Michigan’s Charles Matthews went 1-for-2 at the line, giving the Wolverines (3-1) a final chance. Matthews, who had 28 points, got a shot from the wing off, but it came up short.

    Aaron Epps had 14 points for the Tigers, who move on to face No. 13 Notre Dame in Tuesday’s semifinals.

    Moritz Wagner had 24 points for Michigan.

    BOX SCORE: LSU 77, Michigan 75

    LSU and Michigan are in rebuilding years, the Tigers after Will Wade replaced Johnny Jones, the Wolverines after losing a trio of stars.

    LSU opened the season with a pair of walkover victories against Alcorn State and Samford. Michigan had a pair of lopsided wins sandwiched around a tight victory over Central Michigan.

    The Tigers struggled defensively a year ago under Jones, but were more active early in their Maui opener, harassing the Wolverines into difficult shots.

    Wagner and Matthews were able to find some holes in LSU’s defense, helping the Wolverines to keep it close in the first half.

    The Tigers shot well — 12-for-22 — but struggled holding onto the ball, turning it over 11 times. LSU led 31-29 at halftime on a buzzer-beating finger roll by Mays.

    Once the tight first half ended, the second turned into an offensive show, with the Tigers and Wolverines trading made baskets nearly every trip.

    More: Maui a 'measuring stick' for Michigan hoops

    LSU’s Brandon Sampson had a thunderous dunk over a defender and Waters followed with a power-spinning, how-did-he-do-that layup as he was falling to the floor.

    Wagner and Matthews kept dropping in jump shots for Michigan to stay close.

    LSU went up seven, but Michigan went on a 10-0 run to go up 58-53. Michigan tried to run away with it, but the Tigers kept hanging around, pulling within 73-72 on Epps’ 3-pointer with 2 minutes left to set up Waters’ final flourish.

    Michigan plays Chaminade, the Division II tournament host, in the loser’s bracket at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

    LSU faces No. 13 Notre Dame in Tuesday night’s semifinals.

