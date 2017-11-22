CLOSE Michigan pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton discusses the status of quarterback Brandon Peters. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters remains in the concussion protocol, but is showing improvement, according to pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton. (Photo: John T. Greilick / Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters remains in the concussion protocol, but is showing improvement, according to pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton.

Hamilton, meeting with media before practice on Wednesday, said it remains unclear who will be starting at quarterback for the Wolverines when they face Ohio State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

Peters left the Wisconsin game last week late in the third quarter after suffering a concussion.

“He’s progressively getting better,” Hamilton said. “He’s still in the protocol. We’ll know it’s on an hour-to-hour, day-to-day basis where he stands. He seems to be a lot better than what he was after Saturday.”

Wilton Speight, last year’s starter who started the first four games this season, has not played since suffering three fractured vertebrae at Purdue on Sept. 23. He has been cleared for practice, but still wearing a red jersey indicating no contact.

“Wilton, he’s been back out on the practice field and he’s looked good,” Hamilton said. “Once again, that’s the head coach’s decision as well.”

John O’Korn, who started four games after Speight’s injury before Peters replaced him late in the Rutgers game, would start if Peters is not cleared.

“I think he’ll be ready,” Hamilton said. “It’s not like this is his first time playing. We still have a lot of practice in front of us and it’s important that we go out and we have a few good days of practice and then see where we stand.”

2017 MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh did not offer an update on Peters during his taped radio appearance Wednesday on 97.1 The Ticket. On Monday he explained the various stages of concussion protocol.

“As soon as he’s symptom-free, if that happens today (Monday), then he has to go to a day where he has exertion, does cardio and then lifting to be able to work up a sweat and exert yourself and then you see are the symptoms there the next day,” Harbaugh said. “Once that occurs and come back that next day and there’s no symptoms, then he’d be allowed to practice without contact. That could happen as early as Wednesday, could happen as early as Thursday. Each case is different. Totally go by the doctors, the tests.

“Remember, (running back) Chris Evans had a concussion in a ball game and then played the next week. (Cornerback) Lavert (Hill) had a concussion and did not play the next week. It’s a matter of what the level is and what the doctors, neurologists (say). It’s in their hands.”

Hill suffered a concussion in the Minnesota game and did not play against Wisconsin last Saturday. Hill was cleared on Sunday and will be available to face Ohio State.

Peters left the Wisconsin game with 2:13 left in the third quarter following a hard hit by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel after releasing a throw on third down. Ginkel began to wave toward the Michigan sideline for medical assistance. Peters was on the field for a lengthy time looking listless. The Michigan players gathered together nearby as the medical staff tended to him.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/chengelis