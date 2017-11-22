CLOSE Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown says he loves coaching at Michigan, and for head coach Jim Harbaugh. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Brown, 62, is nearing the completion of his second season as the defensive coordinator for Michigan. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said he is content where he is coaching now.

Brown, 62, is nearing the completion of his second season with the Wolverines. After leading Michigan to the No. 1 total defense ranking last year, the Wolverines occupied that spot several weeks this year and currently are third as they prepare to face Ohio State on Saturday.

“I love it here,” Brown said Wednesday before practice. “I’ve said it 100 times, and I’ll say it again, Coach (Jim Harbaugh) has a tremendous philosophy of how he coaches this game. I never have to worry about anything but coaching defense.

“What a beautiful job, that’s all I can say. I work for the best head coach in the country and I get to practice my craft and hopefully keep the kids happy. When they’re not happy, then you gotta go. I don’t know about the lifer piece, but I’m enjoying every day. That’s for sure.”

During a news conference in late September, Harbaugh joked that his daily mood is dictated by Brown.

“As long as Don Brown’s good, I’m good,” Harbaugh said. “You want to know my happiness (level) is or my mood is like, Don Brown’s mood is good, I’m good.”

Brown was asked two months ago if he would like to be a head coach.

“Not now, I don’t think so,” Brown said. “I’ve got a pretty good gig, don’t I? Take a look at how young we are defensively. It’s pretty exciting, isn’t it?”

