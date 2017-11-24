Jim Harbaugh and Brandon Peters (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Angelique S. Chengelis, Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of the Michigan-Ohio State game.

Angelique S. Chengelis: We won’t know Michigan’s starting quarterback until game time. Brandon Peters would give the Wolverines a legitimate shot, although this rivalry game is always an enormous stage for a freshman, especially one who has only made a few starts. Ohio State does many things well, and will be a challenge to run and throw on. Michigan’s defense is more than capable of slowing this offense, although it’s hard to pick against veteran quarterback J.T. Barrett. The Wolverines want desperately to win this game and slow the Ohio State dominance of the last 13 games. But will that be enough? Ohio State, 31-20

Matt Charboneau: It’s one of the biggest rivalries in college football, and even with their offensive struggles, the Wolverines still have one of the toughest defenses in the nation. That all means this one will certainly be close, but considering the Buckeyes are still fighting for a playoff spot and quarterback J.T. Barrett has the Ohio State offense humming, expect the Buckeyes continue their recent dominance in the series and win for the sixth straight time and head to the Big Ten title game on a roll. Ohio State, 24-10

John Niyo: Michigan's quarterback situation is up in the air. But the problems are on the ground for the Wolverines' offense, and specifically at the line of scrimmage, where the Buckeyes probably will be too much to handle. Barring a huge day from Don Brown's defense – and maybe a score or two – the losing streak will continue. Ohio State, 27-17

Bob Wojnowski: One more time, the Wolverines will try to show their defense and running game can hang with the big boys. If Brandon Peters were healthy, they’d have a fighter’s chance against the Buckeyes. If not, they’ll need a super-human effort from their defense, including multiple turnovers. They’ve harassed J.T. Barrett before, and will again, but Jim Harbaugh needs to collect more offensive weapons before he can take down Urban Meyer. Ohio State, 27-13

