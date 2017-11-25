Taylor Upshaw, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound three-star defensive end, flipped his commitment from Florida to Michigan, he announced Friday night on Twitter.

Taylor, from Bradenton, Florida, is the son of Regan Upshaw, a first-round NFL section in 1996. Regan played defensive tackle in the league through 2004.

With Florida in a coaching transition after coach Jim McElwain was fired, Upshaw decided to commit to Michigan's 2018 class.