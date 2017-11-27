Joe Milton (Photo: Brandon Huffman, Scout.com)

Four-star quarterback Joe Milton revealed Sunday night that he will enroll early at Michigan, confirming a report from nearly two weeks ago.

The 6-foot-5, 222-pounder from Orlando took an official visit to Michigan over the weekend for the Michigan-Ohio State game. He posted on Twitter Sunday night that he had an “awesome” official visit to Michigan and will be back on Dec. 31 “for good.”

Milton told Land of 10 in an article posted Nov. 15 that he plans to sign his National Letter of Intent with Michigan on Dec. 20, the first day of the new early signing period. Milton, who committed to Michigan on May 7, also told the website he would enroll early.

He joins a group of scholarship quarterbacks that include redshirt freshman Brandon Peters, who made three starts late in the season but was unable to play against Ohio State because of a concussion suffered the previous week, freshman Dylan McCaffrey, and redshirt junior Alex Malzone.

Veteran Wilton Speight announced Sunday night that he is leaving Michigan and plans to be a graduate transfer for another team.

Milton told Land of 10 that he likes his fit at Michigan because of coach Jim Harbaugh and pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton.

“They know the game,” Milton told the website. “They understand it very well. By them loading that into me, I think I’ll be a great quarterback.”