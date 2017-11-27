Receiver Dillon Spalding won’t be attending Michigan, he announced Monday. (Photo: @DillonSpalding)

Three-star wide receiver Dillon Spalding committed to West Virginia on Monday night. He chose the Mountaineers over Michigan.

Spalding, 6-foot-1 and 216 pounds and a member of the Class of 2018, made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “1 0 0 % C O M M I T T E D.”

1 0 0 % C O M M I T T E D... pic.twitter.com/xnAve4xqMU — Dillon Spalding (@DillonSpalding) November 28, 2017

Spalding also had some interest from a couple dozen other schools, including Georgia and the two big schools in his home state, Virginia and Virginia Tech, but it was widely known he was down to West Virginia and Michigan.

Spalding officially received his Michigan offer in September, posting on Twitter several pictures of his trip to Michigna Stadium.