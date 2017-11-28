CLOSE Michigan coach previews his team's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game in Chapel Hill on Wednesday. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) calls the Wolverines’ next stretch of five games “a big challenge.” (Photo: Marco Garcia / Associated Press)

Ann Arbor — The first two weeks of the season have left Michigan coach John Beilein still searching for clarity to unanswered questions about his team.

Much more will be revealed over a telling five-game stretch that begins Wednesday against No. 13 North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The trip to the defending national champs marks Michigan’s first true road game of the season, and will be followed by Big Ten games against Indiana and Ohio State, a home contest against UCLA and road game at Texas.

“It’s obviously a big challenge,” junior center Moritz Wagner said Tuesday. “The Big Ten, that doesn’t make it easier to have two conference games that really matter toward the end of the year because it seems so far away, and those games are really important.

“But it’s awesome, it’s fun. We haven’t had that the last two years, so this stretch controls a lot about what that team is all about and I’m very excited about.”

2017-18 MICHIGAN BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

The Wolverines will be traveling to Chapel Hill, a place where visiting teams have rarely had success as of late. The Tar Heels have won 20 straight at the Dean Smith Center, and have lost just once at home the past two seasons.

On top of that, Michigan will be facing a North Carolina team that’s looking to bounce back following a historically poor performance against Michigan State in a PK80 Invitational tournament final loss where it shot a program-low 24.6 percent from the field and 5.6 percent from 3-point range.

“We got to do what we do well and try to keep them — they just will run you right out of the gym if you don’t play great transition defense and take good shots at the other end,” Beilein said. “It’s a great program in a lot of transition, too, even more than we’re in with so many new players. But they really have been good.

“Michigan State had a great defensive game plan and right now Michigan State, with exception of (freshman Jaren) Jackson, is playing so well defensively. Everybody is a year or two more into and they’re really good. That was a great win for our league, and we’d like to get another one.”

Michigan at No. 13 North Carolina

Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV/radio: ESPN/WWJ 950

Records: Michigan 6-1, North Carolina 5-1

Outlook: Michigan is 7-9 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, including 2-5 on the road. This is the first matchup between the teams in the Challenge and first meeting since the 1993 national championship game that North Carolina won, 77-71…Junior F Luke Maye leads the Tar Heels in scoring per game (19 points) and rebounds (10).