Michigan receiver Drake Harris will play his fifth season elsewhere. (Photo: John T. Greilick / Detroit News)

Michigan receiver Drake Harris will play his fifth season elsewhere.

Harris, who switched to cornerback before this season and then back to receiver, announced his decision on social media Tuesday. This comes two days after quarterback Wilton Speight announced he will be moving on for his final season of eligibility.

“I want to take this opportunity to first and foremost thank everyone who has believed in me up until this point,” Harris wrote. “My journey has had many bumps in the road and the cards I have been dealt were not particularly ideal. However, the end is far from near.

“To Coach Hoke, thank you for giving a young boy his dream of playing at The University of Michigan. To Coach Harbaugh, thank you for helping me expound my athletic abilities and mold me into the athlete that I am today. To my teammates, friends, family, and fans, you never gave up on me and always allowed me to see the light at the end of the tunnel. If It wasn’t for you all, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

I want to take this opportunity to first and foremost thank everyone who has believed in me up… https://t.co/lpx7jkD2nm — Drake Harris (@drizzygetbusy12) November 28, 2017

Harris has had injury issues, particularly hamstrings, since missing his senior year at Grand Rapids Christian High. As a junior, he helped the team to the Michigan Division III state title. He had 136 receptions for 2,966 yards and 33 touchdowns during his high school career.

“I will be continuing my football career elsewhere for my 5th year season,” he wrote. “I will forever cherish my memories in the Big House and I will never forget the lessons and qualities that made me a Michigan man. Forever and always, GO BLUE!”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/chengelis