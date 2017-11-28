College football insider Brett McMurphy offered his bowl matchups on Tuesday and has Michigan (8-4) playing South Carolina (8-4) in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

While it has seemed that all signs have been pointing to Michigan going to Holiday Bowl, the Wolverines are “a lock” to play in the Outback Bowl.

College football insider Brett McMurphy offered his bowl matchups on Tuesday and has Michigan (8-4) playing South Carolina (8-4) in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1. The bowl matchups will be officially announced on Sunday.

“I’m told Michigan (8-4) is pretty much a lock to play in Tampa for the first time since 2012,” McMurphy wrote.

Michigan and South Carolina are the only Power 5 teams with winning records that don’t include wins over an opponent that finished the season with a winning record.

The Wolverines have made five appearances in bowl games in Tampa. Their most recent Outback Bowl was on Jan. 1, 2013, ironically against South Carolina. The Gamecocks won, 33-28.

McMurphy has Michigan State (9-3) playing LSU (9-3) in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando in what he calls “a nice matchup of top 20 teams.”

