Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (left) says his brother, Jim Harbaugh, is on the verge of “great things” as Michigan’s head coach. (Photo: Max Ortiz / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The whispers will never stop. It comes with the territory.

Jim Harbaugh is always going to be linked to coaching vacancies in the NFL. Whether it’s a reunion with Andrew Luck in Indianapolis or any other opening for a team looking for a savior, Harbaugh’s name is always on somebody’s lips.

Ahead of this weekend’s tilt between the Lions and Ravens, Ravens coach John Harbaugh sought to reemphasize his brother’s commitment to Michigan when he spoke to reporters on a conference call.

“He’s in love with the place,” John Harbaugh said. “We grew up there. That’s our home. I know he’s very determined and it’s very important to him to run a great program, to do things the right way and win championships.”

“I think they’re on their way. I really do believe that.”

Harbaugh has a 28-10 record as Michigan’s head coach, but the biggest thing dogging him during his time in Ann Arbor has been his 1-5 record against Michigan State and Ohio State.

Despite finishing with an 8-4 record this year without a single win against a team with a winning record, John Harbaugh thinks the Wolverines and his brother are on the right path.

“What they’ve accomplished and the team they’ve become is nothing short of phenomenal, and they are on the brink of really doing great things,” he said. “When your only losses are to top-10 or top-15 teams, I don’t think that speaks too badly of where you’re going as a football program.”

Geoff Robinson is a freelance writer.