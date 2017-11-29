JaRaymond Hall (Photo: Scout)

Freshman offensive lineman JaRaymond Hall, who enrolled early at Michigan after graduating from Oak Park, was granted his release to transfer, according to a report Tuesday night by MichiganInsider.com, but Hall on Wednesday said he has not made a decision about his future.

Hall, who did not play this season, plans to transfer to a program outside of the Big Ten, according to the report. Hall, in a post on Twitter, thanked fans for their support but said he was uncertain what he will do going forward.

“(I) remain a current member of the Michigan football team,” Hall wrote Wednesday. “My coaches and I have been in constant communication and we share an understanding about my future that I feel comfortable with.”

The MichiganInsider report listed Iowa State and Arizona as possible transfer destinations for Hall. He would have to sit out next season according to NCAA rules and will have three years of eligibility.

Earlier Tuesday, receiver Drake Harris announced he will transfer for his graduate year of eligibility. Quarterback Wilton Speight announced Sunday he will be a graduate transfer.