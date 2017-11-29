Michigan quarterback Alex Malzone will graduate next spring and has decided to transfer. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Michigan quarterback Alex Malzone will graduate next spring and has decided to transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining

Malzone, a former Birmingham Brother Rice star, announced his decision via social media on Wednesday. Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight announced Sunday he will be a graduate transfer, and receiver Drake Harris announced Tuesday he will be a graduate transfer, also.

“It has been an awesome 3 years playing for the University of Michigan that I will cherish forever, Malzone wrote. “It was a dream of mine to play for the University of Michigan and it’s been an honor to wear the winged helmet.

“Thank you to the Michigan coaching staff that has helped me mature and develop over these years. I’ve had great experiences with this team and have made relationships that will last a lifetime. I’m excited to continue my journey playing this great game. Go Blue!”