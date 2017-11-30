Michigan's Maurice Hurst (foreground), a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection announced Tuesday, had a career high 59 tackles this season. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Michigan fifth year senior defense of tackle Maurice Hurst made clear via social media his displeasure after the announcement of the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year was made.

Ohio State sophomore Nick Bosa won the award announced Thursday, along with the other Big Ten individual honors.

Hurst used three emojis — one identified as hopeless and two as irritated — in his initial Twitter response, and then posted another tweet asking “where the big10 headquarters at?”

Where the big10 headquarters at? — Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) November 30, 2017

Teammate Jack Wangler retweeted the Big Ten announcement of Bosa, and wrote “Maurice Hurst is spelled wrong.”

Maurice Hurst is spelled wrong https://t.co/zHgiJGYcp5 — jack wangler (@J_Wangler16) November 30, 2017

According to the Big Ten, "the Big Ten postseason awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel and honors teams, coaches and students with individual awards that each bear the names of one or two former standouts."

Hurst, a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection announced Tuesday, had a career high 59 tackles this season.

His 13.5 tackles for loss rank sixth in the conference — he’s had 33.5 for his career, which ranks 17th all-time at UM. He had five sacks this fall.

Bosa had 28 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and six sacks, in 12 games (seven starts).

Last month Pro Football Focus analyst Josh Liskiewitz told Rivals that Hurst is “probably the best player in the country regardless of position right now.”

No Michigan or Michigan State players won individual awards Thursday. Ryan Anderson of Rutgers, a DeWitt native, was named the Big Ten's top punter.

BIG TEN INDIVIDUAL HONORS

Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Chad Greenway, Iowa

Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Troy Vincent, Wisconsin

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Josey Jewell, Iowa

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: DJ Moore, Maryland

Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Billy Price, Ohio State

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Nick Bosa, Ohio State

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Josey Jewell, Iowa

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Josh Jackson, Iowa

Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Griffin Oakes, Indiana

Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Ryan Anderson, Rutgers

Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

