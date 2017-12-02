CLOSE Freshman guard talks about his 19-point performance in Saturday's 69-55 win in the Big Ten opener. James Hawkins

Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) drives on Indiana guard Devonte Green, left, and forward Juwan Morgan (13) in the second half. (Photo: Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Ann Arbor — It turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

When redshirt sophomore wing Charles Matthews picked up a foul 14 seconds into Saturday’s 69-55 win over Indiana, freshman guard Jordan Poole was quickly pressed into action in his Big Ten debut.

And Poole ran with the opportunity, scoring a career-high 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including an impressive 5-for-10 from 3-point range, in 27 minutes to lead the Wolverines (7-2, 1-0). Poole’s previous high was 11 points against UC-Riverside on Nov. 26.

“Today I was getting a lot of open looks,” Poole said. “We constantly stressed to shoot the open shots and not hesitate and try to make a play. If I’m open shoot it, so they don’t got to tell me twice.

“I didn’t surprise myself because the confidence is there. Obviously, I know what I work on and everything that goes in practice and being able to take the right shots. I’m amazingly confident in my ability, so when I got out there that’s when I feel like I do what I normally do.”

Poole got off to a shaky start and misfired on a 3-pointer from the corner on a shot that was well long. But that didn’t affect him as he bounced back and buried his next two long-range shots.

“Kobe (Bryant) said he’ll go 0-for-30 before he goes o-fer, so it kind of sticks to me,” Poole said. “I know the shooter that I am the next one is going to go in.”

Poole also showed he’s more than a 3-point threat. He caught the Indiana defense sleeping and cut to the rim for an open layup in the first half and then took his defender off the dribble for a driving score in the second half.

More importantly, he came through when Michigan needed him to. Twice in the second half when Indiana was trying to cut the deficit to single digits, Poole drilled a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 14.

According to Michigan coach John Beilein, Poole had one of the worst 3-point shooting percentages and had taken the most shots on the team throughout the summer, which made Saturday’s showing all the more encouraging.

“(Poole) just needed to be good before he tried to be great,” Beilein said. “Great players just take good shots, they make good plays, they’re solid on defense. Before this it was a lot of turnovers, a lot of bad shots. Now he’s taking care of the ball, he’s taking good shots. All right, it’s your turn. That was big.”

And while Poole might not have been high on Indiana’s scouting report and snuck up on the Hoosiers, he has certainly put the rest of the Big Ten on notice.

“Every young guy in his career clearly goes through ups and downs but you have to show him great respect because of who he (Beilein) has coming in and obviously what they do and how they play,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.

“But when you get good looks and a couple of them go in then it just feels like the weight of the world is off your shoulders. I think you saw a young guy play with great confidence as he got going early and for him to hit five 3s in his first Big Ten game, that’s unbelievable.”

Odd man out

For the first time this season, grad transfer Jaaron Simmons didn’t play.

Freshman Eli Brooks started at point guard for the fifth straight game and Zavier Simpson came off the bench. Brooks finished with five points, six assists and two steals in 22 minutes, while Simpson was scoreless and had one assist in 18 minutes.

“We had two point guards and we really played well with those two,” Beilein said. “We felt we had a really good rhythm out there with those two.”

While Beilein is trying to get the point guard spot down to a two-man rotation, he said Saturday’s usage is not a sign of things to come. He said with senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman locking down Indiana senior guard Robert Johnson (six points, three turnovers), he didn’t want to sacrifice Abdur-Rahkman’s defense to get Simmons into the game.

“This is going to go all year long,” Beilein said of the point guard battle. “We could go into the next game and Jaaron may play big minutes again. We do feel it’s hard to play three in one game.

“We decided to cut (Simmons) back, let those two play. The quarterback controversy isn’t over amongst you (media). With us, it’s who is playing well in practice, who plays well in the game and in the middle of the game who do I feel has the stuff together for that game.”

Slam dunks

Beilein said he’d like to get Poole and Matthews on the court at the same time. That could mean having Poole at the two and Matthews at the three, or Poole at the three and Matthews at the four if Michigan decides to play small.

At one point against Indiana, Michigan went small with four guards and one big man on the floor.

“We’re not going to get it done by the Ohio State game (on Monday),” Beilein said. “It’s going to take a little time and who is the quickest learner there. We just keep (Poole at the three) and let Charles float around or play with Charles if we want to play small like we did today.”

… Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of the first game played at Crisler Center.

