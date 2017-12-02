According to a report Saturday by Greg Biggins of 247Sports, Shea Patterson has been given permission to pursue a transfer by Ole Miss, which was hit with NCAA sanctions Friday. (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

Shea Patterson, the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the 2016 recruiting class, could be headed to Michigan.

According to a report Saturday by Greg Biggins of 247Sports, Patterson has been given permission to pursue a transfer by Ole Miss, which was hit with NCAA sanctions Friday.

“Spoke to the family last night, can confirm Michigan is a major player,” Biggins reported on 247Sports. “They’re also very confident they can win an appeal and Shea will be eligible to play next fall.”

Ole Miss is on probation through 2020 with bowl bans this year and next, along with scholarship reductions.

The NCAA has reportedly allowed all Ole Miss’ seniors-to-be to transfer without having to sit out a year as is typical with transfers.

Patterson, however, is not a senior, but some Ole Miss underclassmen reportedly are trying to circumvent that rule if legally possible. He completed nearly 64 percent of his attempts this season in seven games for 2,259 yards. He had 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Michigan returns redshirt freshman quarterbacks Brandon Peters and freshman Dylan McCaffrey. Joe Milton will be an early enrollee freshman.

Wilton Speight, who won the starting job the last two seasons but missed the majority of this season after suffering three broken vertebrae at Purdue on Sept. 23, announced last Sunday he will transfer for his final season. Backup Alex Malzone also announced he plans to transfer.