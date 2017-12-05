Deontay Anderson (Photo: Sam Craft, AP)

A photo of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh perusing a restaurant menu Tuesday would not normally be of much interest. But a screenshot was captured from the Snapchat of Ole Miss safety Deontay Anderson, who is searching for a new program after NCAA sanctions were announced last Friday.

Another photo of a Michigan plane, presumably the one that transported Harbaugh to Mississippi, also surfaced Tuesday on Twitter by Chase Parham of Rivals.

Michigan already has been linked to the Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson, who was granted his full release from the program last week in light of the sanctions, which will include a bowl band for the 2018 season in addition to the self-imposed ban this season.

Patterson, the No. 1-rated quarterback in the 2016 recruiting class, reportedly has interest in joining Michigan’s program. However, there remains the hurdle of whether he can play immediately upon transfer. The NCAA is allowing rising Ole Miss seniors to transfer without having to sit out, but Patterson is a sophomore.

Several Ole Miss non-seniors are seeking transfer, like Anderson, a former four-star recruit, who has retained lawyer Thomas Mars to challenge the NCAA. Mars reportedly has said Anderson claims former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director Ross Bjork were not truthful during his recruitment about the NCAA infractions.

Anderson, who plans to visit Ann Arbor this weekend, according to 247Sports, was SEC All-Freshman second team in 2016 but took a redshirt this season while the Rebels were under a self-imposed ban. He also will visit Oklahoma and TCU, according to the website.

Patterson also is not a rising senior but reportedly is pursuing a waiver to the NCAA transfer rule. He completed nearly 64 percent of his pass attempts this season in seven games for 2,259 yards. He had 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury against LSU.

This should make the Internet fun for a minute pic.twitter.com/YmCdTMnQm5 — Chase Parham (@RivalsChase) December 5, 2017

Michigan returns quarterback Brandon Peters, currently a redshirt freshman who heads into the Outback Bowl as the starting quarterback, and freshman Dylan McCaffrey. Joe Milton will be an early-enrollee freshman.

Wilton Speight, who won the starting job the last two seasons but missed the majority of this season after suffering three broken vertebrae at Purdue on Sept. 23, has announced he will be a graduate transfer. Backup Alex Malzone also announced he plans to transfer.

Three Ole Miss players – Patterson, Anderson and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Van Jefferson – will all be in Ann Arbor this weekend and are expected to be at the Michigan-UCLA basketball game on Saturday, according to a sourced report on Rivals.com.