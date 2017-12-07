Jim Harbaugh (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was given an opportunity to continue his feud with Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio on Thursday.

And he didn’t punt.

Harbaugh was in Tampa on Thursday for an Outback Bowl event and was asked about Dantonio’s comments after learning that the Spartans were headed to a lesser bowl, the Holiday Bowl.

“I just look at it as an opportunity to play in the Holiday Bowl,” Dantonio said Sunday. “The records are what they are. I’ll just continue to concentrate on beating Michigan and let things sort of sort out.”

Harbaugh and Dantonio exchanged shots on Twitter on Monday, and on Thursday Harbaugh fired another salvo:

“I didn’t understand how he dragged us into his frustration about what bowl game he went to,” Harbaugh said about Dantonio, to reporter Justin Granit of 10News WTSP in Tampa. “I just prefer that he didn’t talk about us.”

.@CoachJim4UM reiterates his confusion over why Mark Dantonio took a jab at #Michigan after #MichiganState wasn't chosen for @outbackbowl. Plus, Harbaugh explains why CFP should be expanded pic.twitter.com/D3oPjXAx9D — Justin Granit (@JustinGranit) December 7, 2017

Dantonio’s Spartans play Washington State in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 28.

Harbaugh’s Wolverines play South Carolina in the Outback Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 1.