Jarrett Patterson (Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports)

Mission Viejo (Calif.) offensive tackle Jarrett Patterson has decommitted from Arizona State ahead of this weekend’s official visit to Michigan.

Even prior to him re-opening his recruitment, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Patterson was receptive enough to Michigan to set his official after the Wolverines offered him at the end of October. He recently had an in-home visit with Michigan offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Tim Drevno.

"Coach Drevno and I met and we caught up for a few hours," said Patterson. "We talked about our families and his past coaching experiences. He also told me how they plan to recruit me hard and hope I become a Wolverine."

Drevno will return with head coach Jim Harbaugh in the near future.

The main competition for Patterson, the nation’s No. 39 offensive tackle per the 247Sports Composite, is UCLA. He visited the Bruins unofficially for a bowl practice and had an opportunity to meet their new head coach Chip Kelly.

The four-star prospect will take an official visit with them next weekend.

Sun Devil Source’s Chris Karpman called Patterson “one of the polished performers at this stage of development,” and added, “the coaching that Patterson is getting at the high school level leaps off the film and is going to make for an easier transition to college football than the vast majority of his peers.”

Patterson is not planning to sign on the new early signing date of Dec. 20. Instead, he plans to make a commitment in January and sign on Feb. 7.

More: UM’s Maurice Hurst may skip bowl ahead of NFL Draft

The Wolverines will have several other official visitors on campus this weekend.

Two are from Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes – athlete Michael Barrett and offensive tackle Jalen Goss. Barrett is a 5-foot-11, 215-pound athlete who posted big numbers as a quarterback this season. Goss is a 6-foot-7, 265-pound offensive tackle who was once committed to Miami, but backed off that pledge and has been looking at mostly southern schools, but has been open to Michigan.

Wolverine offer emerging 2019 OL

William Harrod is at Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy, a school that has only been in existence for five years, and for many of those years, he thought he might play college basketball. But now the 6-foot-6, 305-pound junior is clearly one of the top football recruits in Maryland.

Michigan stopped by the school and offered Harrod a scholarship this week.

He told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich that he grew up watching the Wolverine basketball team. He added that he is hoping to visit the Wolverines for a bowl practice.

More information

Jarrett Patterson profile

Michael Barrett profile

Jalen Goss profile

Allen Trieu began covering the state of Michigan for Scout.com in 2005 and began managing the entire Midwest in 2009. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.