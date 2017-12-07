Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s team will open 2018 against Michigan at home, and under the lights. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)

Michigan will open its 2018 football season in prime-time at Notre Dame.

The Irish, who on Thursday announced kickoff times for their six home games next season, will play Michigan on Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

Michigan and Notre Dame last played in 2014, with the Irish winning, 31-0, in Notre Dame Stadium. The teams have played 42 times since 1887 and each year from 2002-14. This will be the longest series absence since after 1943 when the teams did not face each other again until 1978.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly are credited for initiating discussions to resume the series. The programs announced in July 2016 that they would resume the series.

The programs will face each other Oct. 26, 2019, at Michigan Stadium.

Warde Manuel, Michigan's athletic director, had to make scheduling adjustments to accommodate adding the Irish. Michigan cancelled a two-game series with Arkansas that was set to go in 2018-19, and a Big Ten home game against Rutgers that had been scheduled for Oct. 26, 2019m was shifted to Sept. 28 so make room for Notre Dame at Michigan Stadium.

