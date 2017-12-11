Meet new Michigan QB Shea Patterson
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Quarterback Shea Patterson on Monday announced he's
Quarterback Shea Patterson on Monday announced he's transferring from Ole Miss to Michigan.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Shea Patterson, the No. 1-rated quarterback in the
Shea Patterson, the No. 1-rated quarterback in the 2016 class, played in seven games at Ole Miss this fall before suffering a posterior cruciate ligament injury.  Thomas Graning, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Shea Patterson, a 6-foot-2, 203-pound sophomore, completed
Shea Patterson, a 6-foot-2, 203-pound sophomore, completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season at Ole Miss.  Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was born in
New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was born in Toledo, and his grandfather, George Patterson, played for the Detroit Pistons in the 1960s.  Thomas Graning, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Shea Patterson (left), who spent his first two seasons
Shea Patterson (left), who spent his first two seasons at Ole Miss, visited Michigan over the weekend along with two other potential Ole Miss transfers, Deontay Anderson, a safety, and receiver Van Jefferson.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Quarterback Shea Pattesron played in three games as
Quarterback Shea Pattesron played in three games as a freshman at Ole Miss, throwing for 880 yards and six touchdowns, along with three interceptions.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, who is transferring
New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, who is transferring from Ole Miss, likely will be competing with Brandon Peters and Dylan McCaffrey for the starting position next fall, if Patterson is eligible to play.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
It is unclear whether new Michigan quarterback Shea
It is unclear whether new Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson will be immediately eligible to play next season. The NCAA waived the transfer rule for rising seniors at Ole Miss allowing them to play right away, but Patterson will be a junior.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Quarterback Shea Patterson, who is transferring from
Quarterback Shea Patterson, who is transferring from Ole Miss to Michigan, was a teammate of Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz when both were at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy, a former
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy, a former Alabama quarterback, says quarterback Shea Patterson would excel at Michigan. “With Jim Harbaugh’s leadership and tutelage, he could be a real a star," McElroy said.  Bob Levey, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Shea Patterson made 10 starts at Ole Miss, including
Shea Patterson made 10 starts at Ole Miss, including three as a freshman in 2016 when his redshirt was burned. He replaced injured starter Chad Kelly and in his first start led the Rebels from a nine-point deficit with 23 points in the fourth quarter for a 29-28 win over then-No. 8 Texas A&M.  Wesley Hitt, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Ole Miss football players Deontay Anderson, left, and
Ole Miss football players Deontay Anderson, left, and Shea Patterson react after entering the arena before Michigan's men's basketball game against UCLA on Saturday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Patterson announced Monday he's transferring to Michigan.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ole Miss football players Deontay Anderson, left, and
Ole Miss football players Deontay Anderson, left, and Shea Patterson are at Crisler Center before Michigan's basketball game against UCLA. Patterson, a quarterback, on Monday announced he's transferring to Michigan.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Tom Luginbill started watching Shea Patterson the summer after his sophomore high school season when he was playing football in Louisiana. He then followed him and his career at IMG Academy as a senior and covered two of his games as Ole Miss quarterback.

    Luginbill, a recruiting analyst and ESPN sideline reporter, said Patterson has always had a swagger and confidence.

    Patterson announced Monday via social media that he will transfer to Michigan where, if the NCAA waives the transfer rule that requires sitting out a season, he will be able to play next fall. He will join a quarterback room that includes redshirt freshman Brandon Peters and freshman Dylan McCaffrey, in addition to early-enrollee freshman Joe Milton.

    “He kinda catches your eyes for the same reasons (Oklahoma quarterback) Baker Mayfield does,” Luginbill told The Detroit News Monday. “It’s not about being a 6-2, 6-3 imposing figure, it was more about moxie and confidence and intangible factors. He may be 6-1 on his best days, but he’s a really good athlete.

    More: What they’re saying: QB Patterson transfers to UM

    More: Wojo: Dynamic Shea Patterson is logical target in Michigan's QB hunt

    “What catches your eye is more how he carries himself. How he plays. That riverboat gambler mentality. You could see why other kids were drawn to him. In his mind, he felt like no matter what the play is, I can make it happen.”

    With that approach, Luginbill said, comes two sides. Because of the type of quarterback Patterson is as a guy who extends plays, he also can make mistakes. But he doesn’t dwell on mistakes and moves on.

    During his senior year at IMG Academy, Luginbill said he saw Patterson continue to develop. He was the No. 1-rated quarterback in the 2016 recruiting class.

    “I think more than anything, he evolved and became more polished,” Luginbill said. “IMG is not like other high schools. You walk into the huddle at IMG and everyone is a Power-5 guy. You’re playing with college-level players. A guy like Shea probably made the guys around him better.”

    Luginbill is interested to see how Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will use Patterson in his offense.

    “He’s taking a player who is a certain type of player and skill set and a style groomed in a shotgun spread offense, RPO, up-tempo shotgun, a certain style of play,” he said. “He’s never been in any type of offensive system like he’s going to enter at Michigan from a run-game standpoint, from a knowledge-theory standpoint of offense.

    “He’s going to learn a lot about the game. It’s going to be fun to see how quickly he’s going to adapt and process and learn. And so is Joe Milton for that matter. He’s really athletic. He brings an aspect they don’t have at Michigan.”

    The way Luginbill sees it, the different types of quarterbacks competing will make them all better.

    “That group has gone from a one-dimensional player to an eclectic group,” Luginbill said. “Any time you create an environment of competition, it hones everyone in a sense. You can never have too many quarterbacks. Only one can play, but when you have competition, whoever wins that one will have earned it.”

    angelique.chengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE