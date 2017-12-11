Meet new Michigan QB Shea Patterson
Quarterback Shea Patterson on Monday announced he's transferring from Ole Miss to Michigan.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
Shea Patterson, the No. 1-rated quarterback in the 2016 class, played in seven games at Ole Miss this fall before suffering a posterior cruciate ligament injury.  Thomas Graning, Associated Press
Shea Patterson, a 6-foot-2, 203-pound sophomore, completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season at Ole Miss.  Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was born in Toledo, and his grandfather, George Patterson, played for the Detroit Pistons in the 1960s.  Thomas Graning, Associated Press
Shea Patterson (left), who spent his first two seasons at Ole Miss, visited Michigan over the weekend along with two other potential Ole Miss transfers, Deontay Anderson, a safety, and receiver Van Jefferson.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Quarterback Shea Pattesron played in three games as a freshman at Ole Miss, throwing for 880 yards and six touchdowns, along with three interceptions.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, who is transferring from Ole Miss, likely will be competing with Brandon Peters and Dylan McCaffrey for the starting position next fall, if Patterson is eligible to play.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
It is unclear whether new Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson will be immediately eligible to play next season. The NCAA waived the transfer rule for rising seniors at Ole Miss allowing them to play right away, but Patterson will be a junior.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Quarterback Shea Patterson, who is transferring from Ole Miss to Michigan, was a teammate of Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz when both were at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy, a former Alabama quarterback, says quarterback Shea Patterson would excel at Michigan. “With Jim Harbaugh’s leadership and tutelage, he could be a real a star," McElroy said.  Bob Levey, Getty Images
Shea Patterson made 10 starts at Ole Miss, including three as a freshman in 2016 when his redshirt was burned. He replaced injured starter Chad Kelly and in his first start led the Rebels from a nine-point deficit with 23 points in the fourth quarter for a 29-28 win over then-No. 8 Texas A&M.  Wesley Hitt, Getty Images
Ole Miss football players Deontay Anderson, left, and Shea Patterson react after entering the arena before Michigan's men's basketball game against UCLA on Saturday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Patterson announced Monday he's transferring to Michigan.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Ole Miss football players Deontay Anderson, left, and Shea Patterson are at Crisler Center before Michigan's basketball game against UCLA. Patterson, a quarterback, on Monday announced he's transferring to Michigan.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Michigan appears to have landed its quarterback of the present, and future, when former Ole Miss star Shea Patterson announced Monday his intention to join the Wolverines.

    It is unclear whether Patterson will be immediately eligible to play next season. The NCAA waived the transfer rule for rising seniors at Ole Miss allowing them to play right away, but Patterson will be a junior.

    What is clear, however, is how this move it being viewed across the country: It’s a big win for the Wolverines.

    “We can’t say it enough,” Bill Bender of the Sporting News wrote Monday. “This isn’t a just good idea — it’s a great idea.”

    Even Paul Finebaum of the SEC ESPN Network, and a noted Jim Harbaugh critic, offered on Twitter: “Jim Harbaugh just poached one of the SEC’s best QBs in Shea Patterson. If the NCAA allows him to play in 2018 the Wolverines become a title contender.”

    Here’s a sampling of what others had to say about Patterson’s transfer.

    It also sounds like his future teammates are welcoming the challenge, including this from incoming freshman Joe Milton.

