Quarterback Shea Patterson is transferring from Mississippi to Michigan. (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

Michigan appears to have landed its quarterback of the present, and future, when former Ole Miss star Shea Patterson announced Monday his intention to join the Wolverines.

It is unclear whether Patterson will be immediately eligible to play next season. The NCAA waived the transfer rule for rising seniors at Ole Miss allowing them to play right away, but Patterson will be a junior.

What is clear, however, is how this move it being viewed across the country: It’s a big win for the Wolverines.

“We can’t say it enough,” Bill Bender of the Sporting News wrote Monday. “This isn’t a just good idea — it’s a great idea.”

Even Paul Finebaum of the SEC ESPN Network, and a noted Jim Harbaugh critic, offered on Twitter: “Jim Harbaugh just poached one of the SEC’s best QBs in Shea Patterson. If the NCAA allows him to play in 2018 the Wolverines become a title contender.”

Jim Harbaugh just poached one of the SEC's best QBs in Shea Patterson. If the NCAA allows him to play in 2018 the Wolverines become a title contender. #CFB — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 11, 2017

Here’s a sampling of what others had to say about Patterson’s transfer.

Huge pick-up for #Michigan. #OleMiss QB Shea Patterson commits to Michigan. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 11, 2017

Wow!!

Has been speculated about and now official. Big time pick up for @UMichFootball and Jim Harbaugh! Shea is a dual threat that has 2 years of starting experience. Not to mention he’s joining a veteran team for 2018! https://t.co/ThwMuaP4kl — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 11, 2017

Big step toward Michigan winning the 2018 Big Ten championship. Yeah, I'll throw that out there. https://t.co/xuImLHCsnm — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) December 11, 2017

Michigan adds immediately eligible Ole Miss quarterback. Peters will be redshirt sophomore, McCaffrey a redshirt freshman. Finally some much needed competition. https://t.co/Smwoakm1vg — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 11, 2017

Shea Patterson is an awesome pickup for Michigan. He's an incredibly talented player, and will certainly give the Wolverines a chance to finish higher than third place in the Big Ten East. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 11, 2017

It also sounds like his future teammates are welcoming the challenge, including this from incoming freshman Joe Milton.