Michigan appears to have landed its quarterback of the present, and future, when former Ole Miss star Shea Patterson announced Monday his intention to join the Wolverines.
It is unclear whether Patterson will be immediately eligible to play next season. The NCAA waived the transfer rule for rising seniors at Ole Miss allowing them to play right away, but Patterson will be a junior.
What is clear, however, is how this move it being viewed across the country: It’s a big win for the Wolverines.
“We can’t say it enough,” Bill Bender of the Sporting News wrote Monday. “This isn’t a just good idea — it’s a great idea.”
Even Paul Finebaum of the SEC ESPN Network, and a noted Jim Harbaugh critic, offered on Twitter: “Jim Harbaugh just poached one of the SEC’s best QBs in Shea Patterson. If the NCAA allows him to play in 2018 the Wolverines become a title contender.”
Here’s a sampling of what others had to say about Patterson’s transfer.
It also sounds like his future teammates are welcoming the challenge, including this from incoming freshman Joe Milton.
