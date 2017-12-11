Meet new Michigan QB Shea Patterson
Quarterback Shea Patterson on Monday announced he's
Quarterback Shea Patterson on Monday announced he's transferring from Ole Miss to Michigan.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
Shea Patterson, the No. 1-rated quarterback in the
Shea Patterson, the No. 1-rated quarterback in the 2016 class, played in seven games at Ole Miss this fall before suffering a posterior cruciate ligament injury.  Thomas Graning, Associated Press
Shea Patterson, a 6-foot-2, 203-pound sophomore, completed
Shea Patterson, a 6-foot-2, 203-pound sophomore, completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season at Ole Miss.  Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was born in
New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was born in Toledo, and his grandfather, George Patterson, played for the Detroit Pistons in the 1960s.  Thomas Graning, Associated Press
Shea Patterson (left), who spent his first two seasons
Shea Patterson (left), who spent his first two seasons at Ole Miss, visited Michigan over the weekend along with two other potential Ole Miss transfers, Deontay Anderson, a safety, and receiver Van Jefferson.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Quarterback Shea Pattesron played in three games as
Quarterback Shea Pattesron played in three games as a freshman at Ole Miss, throwing for 880 yards and six touchdowns, along with three interceptions.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, who is transferring
New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, who is transferring from Ole Miss, likely will be competing with Brandon Peters and Dylan McCaffrey for the starting position next fall, if Patterson is eligible to play.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
It is unclear whether new Michigan quarterback Shea
It is unclear whether new Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson will be immediately eligible to play next season. The NCAA waived the transfer rule for rising seniors at Ole Miss allowing them to play right away, but Patterson will be a junior.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Quarterback Shea Patterson, who is transferring from
Quarterback Shea Patterson, who is transferring from Ole Miss to Michigan, was a teammate of Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz when both were at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy, a former
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy, a former Alabama quarterback, says quarterback Shea Patterson would excel at Michigan. “With Jim Harbaugh’s leadership and tutelage, he could be a real a star," McElroy said.  Bob Levey, Getty Images
Shea Patterson made 10 starts at Ole Miss, including
Shea Patterson made 10 starts at Ole Miss, including three as a freshman in 2016 when his redshirt was burned. He replaced injured starter Chad Kelly and in his first start led the Rebels from a nine-point deficit with 23 points in the fourth quarter for a 29-28 win over then-No. 8 Texas A&M.  Wesley Hitt, Getty Images
Ole Miss football players Deontay Anderson, left, and
Ole Miss football players Deontay Anderson, left, and Shea Patterson react after entering the arena before Michigan's men's basketball game against UCLA on Saturday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Patterson announced Monday he's transferring to Michigan.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Ole Miss football players Deontay Anderson, left, and
Ole Miss football players Deontay Anderson, left, and Shea Patterson are at Crisler Center before Michigan's basketball game against UCLA. Patterson, a quarterback, on Monday announced he's transferring to Michigan.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Shea Patterson will transfer to Michigan, he announced Monday on Twitter.

    "Thank you to the wonderful people, teammates and coaches at Ole Miss," Patterson wrote. "It is a special place and I will always have great memories of my experiences in Oxford. I am now excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at The University of Michigan. It’s time to go to work."

    Patterson, who spent his first two seasons at Ole Miss, visited Michigan over the weekend along with two other potential Ole Miss transfers, Deontay Anderson, a safety, and receiver Van Jefferson.

    The three players are exploring transfer options in light of Ole Miss’ latest NCAA sanctions that include missing another bowl next season on to of a self-imposed bowl ban this season.

    Patterson, the No. 1-rated quarterback in the 2016 class, played in seven games at Ole Miss this fall before suffering a posterior cruciate ligament injury. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound sophomore completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

    It is unclear whether Patterson will be immediately eligible to play next season. The NCAA waived the transfer rule for rising seniors at Ole Miss allowing them to play right away, but Patterson will be a junior.

    If he is eligible to play, he would begin competing this spring for the starting job with redshirt freshman Brandon Peters and freshman Dylan McCaffrey.

    ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback, told The Detroit News last week he thinks Patterson will flourish under Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

    “This kid is extremely special when it comes to being able to improvise,” McElroy said in a telephone interview Thursday. “One thing I think that has held Michigan back, in today’s game, it’s hard to expect quarterbacks to operate solely in the offense. Shea’s best qualities are creating on his own. Sometimes that gets him in trouble, but for the most part he’s an electric player.

    “With Jim Harbaugh’s leadership and tutelage, he could be a real a star.”

    Michigan Wolverines lineman played with the quarterback at IMG Academy. Angelique S. Chengelis

    Patterson was born in Toledo, and his grandfather, George Patterson, played for the Detroit Pistons in the 1960s. His family moved to Texas when he was in fifth grade, and then to Louisiana. He completed his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. That sounds familiar to Michigan fans for many reasons, considering that’s where Harbaugh took the team for the final week of spring practice in 2016, and freshman offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz, the No. 1 center out of high school, was Patterson’s center at IMG.

    Ruiz hosted Patterson, Anderson and Jefferson during their visit at Michigan over the weekend. Ruiz said it was like a high school reunion with Patterson, who he thinks would make a smooth transition.

    “I think he’d be a good fit in anybody’s program,” Ruiz said. “He a great quarterback.”

