Michigan senior defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is a first-team AP All-American.

Hurst, the highest-graded player at any position by Pro Football Focus, was the only Michigan player to make the AP first team, which was released Monday. Sophomore linebacker Devin Bush was named third-team All-American. The AP team dates to 1925 and is voted on by a panel of 17 Top-25 poll voters.

Last week, Hurst and Bush were named Walter Camp second-team All-Americans.

Hurst, a first-team All-Big Ten defensive lineman, finished the season with 59 tackles, including 13.5 for loss and five sacks. Bush had 94 tackles this season, including 9.5 tackles for loss, an interception and nine pass breakups.

While Hurst made the All-Big Ten first team, he did not win the league’s Defensive Lineman of the Year award, which went to Ohio State sophomore Nick Bosa. Hurst admitted last week he thought he would earn that award.

“It was kind of tough for me,” Hurst said. “I felt like should have probably gotten the award, me or Chase (Winovich), but it happens and you can’t dwell on it now. It’s the way things go sometimes.”

As the Wolverines prepare to face South Carolina in the Outback Bowl, Hurst is weighing his options on whether he should opt out of playing in the bowl. He is projected a first-round NFL Draft selection.

“Not really sure right now,” Hurst said last Thursday. “It’s just business as usual, just practicing and all that type of stuff.”

Last year, Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and LSU’s Leonard Fournette were among the big-name players who decided not to play in the bowl game and instead prepare for the NFL Draft. Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt played in Michigan’s bowl and suffered his second ACL injury, which affected his NFL draft stock.

Several All-American lists will be released this week. Later Monday, the Football Writers Association of American will release its list, the Sporting News will reveal its All-Americans on Tuesday, the American Football Coaches Association list is revealed Wednesday and the NCAA Consensus list comes out Thursday.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Baker Mayfield, senior, Oklahoma.

Running backs – Bryce Love, junior, Stanford; Rashaad Penny, senior, San Diego State.

Tackles – Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame.

Guards – Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.

Center – Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.

Tight end – Mark Andrews, junior, Oklahoma.

Receivers – James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; Anthony Miller, senior, Memphis.

All-purpose player – Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State.

Kicker – Matt Gay, junior, Utah.

DEFENSE

Ends – Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State; Clelin Ferrell, sophomore, Clemson.

Tackles – Hercules Mata’afa, junior, Washington State; Maurice Hurst, senior, Michigan.

Linebackers – Roquan Smith, junior, Georgia; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; T.J. Edwards, junior, Wisconsin.

Cornerbacks – Josh Jackson, junior, Iowa; Denzel Ward, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties – Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama; DeShon Elliott, junior, Texas.

Punter – Michael Dickson, junior, Texas.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville.

Running backs – Jonathan Taylor, freshman, Wisconsin; Kerryon Johnson, junior, Auburn.

Tackles – Mitch Hyatt, junior, Clemson; Isaiah Wynn, senior, Georgia.

Guards – Cody O’Connell, senior, Washington State; Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP.

Center – Bradley Bozeman, senior, Alabama.

Tight end – Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin.

Receivers – David Sills V, junior, West Virginia; Michael Gallup, senior, Colorado State.

All-purpose player – Dante Pettis, senior, Washington.

Kicker – Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn.

DEFENSE

Ends – Sutton Smith, sophomore, Northern Illinois; Nick Bosa, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles – Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson.

Linebackers – Malik Jefferson, junior, Texas; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, senior, Oklahoma; Dorian O’Daniel, senior, Clemson.

Cornerbacks – Jalen Davis, senior, Utah State; Carlton Davis, junior, Auburn.

Safeties – Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Justin Reid, junior, Stanford.

Punter – Johnny Townsend, senior, Florida.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Mason Rudolph, senior, Oklahoma State.

Running backs – Ronald Jones II, junior, Southern California; Devin Singletary, sophomore, Florida Atlantic.

Tackles – David Edwards, sophomore, Wisconsin; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama.

Guards – Beau Benzschawel, junior, Wisconsin; Tyrone Crowder, senior, Clemson.

Center – Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas.

Tight end – Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.

Receivers – Steve Ishmael, senior, Syracuse; A.J. Brown, sophomore, Mississippi.

All-purpose player – D.J. Reed, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker – Eddy Piniero, junior, Florida.

DEFENSE

Ends – Austin Bryant, junior, Clemson; Mat Boesen, senior, TCU.

Tackles – Vita Vea, junior, Washington; Harrison Phillips, senior, Stanford.

Linebackers – Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia; Tremaine Edmunds, junior, Virginia Tech; Devin Bush, sophomore, Michigan.

Cornerbacks – Andraez Williams, redshirt freshman, LSU; Jack Jones, sophomore, Southern California.

Safeties – Armani Watts, senior, Texas A&M; Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia.

Punter – Mitch Wisnowsky, junior, Utah.

