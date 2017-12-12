Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) scores over Texas forward Dylan Osetkowski (21) and forward Royce Hamm Jr. (5) during the first half. (Photo: Eric Gay / Associated Press)

Austin, Texas — Last season’s contest between Michigan and Texas was a grueling, grind-it-out affair.

The second act wasn’t much different.

Michigan shook off rough starts at the beginning of both halves and staved off a pair of second-half runs to hang on for a 59-52 win over Texas Tuesday at the Frank Erwin Center.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and made several key baskets for Michigan (9-3), which shot 40 percent (22-for-55) from the field. Charles Matthews added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Moritz Wagner, who left the game late in the second half with an injury, and Duncan Robinson each scored 10.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 59, Texas 52

Dylan Osetkowski scored 17, Kerwin Roach II added 11 and Mohamed Bamba had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Texas (6-3), which was without leading scorer Andrew Jones (fractured wrist).

After Michigan made 11 of its final 14 first-half field goal attempts to take a 12-point lead into halftime, Texas turned the tables and used an 8-0 run with a Bamba dunk and six points from Osetkowski on a three-point play and 3-pointer to cut Michigan’s lead to 35-31 with 17:38 remaining.

The Wolverines missed their first six shots of the half before Abdur-Rahkman stopped the slide with a jumper to make it a six-point game.

Texas pulled within three when Osetkowski and Bamba combined to make three free throws to put the pressure on the Wolverines.

But Michigan responded, using a 13-2 run over the next six minutes to regain control. It started with an 11-0 blitz on a 3-pointer and driving layup by Matthews sandwiched around back-to-back 3-pointers by Wagner to help push it to 50-36 with 8:09 to play.

After making just one of 10 shots during Michigan’s run, Texas countered with a quick 7-0 blitz in a minute-span on a Bamba dunk, a Roach 3-pointer and a Jacob Young layup to cut the deficit to 50-43 at the 6:09 mark.

But Abdur-Rahkman banked in a 3-pointer to quell the momentum and make it 53-43 with 4:53 remaining.

Texas made one final push, cutting it to 53-47 in the final two minutes, but Michigan was able to draw a key offensive foul on Texas before Abdur-Rahkman came up big once again with three points on a jumper and free throw to keep the Longhorns at bay.

Michigan appeared intimidated by Texas’ length and was hesitant on offense as it got off to a rough start, missing its first five shots.

By the time Michigan made its first basket on a 3-pointer by Robinson in transition with 15:34 left in the first half, the Wolverines already had four turnovers and four fouls.

But Texas wasn’t faring any better, bricking eight of its first nine shots as Michigan dared the Longhorns to shoot from the perimeter and from 3-point range.

Over first 10 minutes the teams combined for six made baskets and 20 missed shots.

The final 10 minutes of the half was a completely different story for Michigan as it began to figure things out on offense, while it was more of the same for Texas.

Michigan began stringing together shots and made 11 of its final 14 from the field. The Wolverines started the streak with an 8-0 run and scored on five straight possessions with layups by Zavier Simpson, Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers, an Abdur-Rahkman dunk and a Poole jumper to make it 18-8 at the 6:44 mark.

After Texas cut it to five with a Bamba 3-pointer — ending an 0-for-6 start for the Longhorns beyond the arc — Abdur-Rahkman knifed through the defense for back-to-back layups and Moritz Wagner scored in the post to push it to 24-15 with 4:24 remaining.

Matthews took over down the stretch to cap the half, scoring six straight for Michigan with two free throws, a turnaround jumper and a driving layup to give the Wolverines a 32-20 advantage at the break.

Michigan won the first game of the home-and-home series, 53-50, last season.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/jamesbhawkins