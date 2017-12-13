Ole Miss football players Deontay Anderson, left, and Shea Patterson react after entering the arena before Michigan's men's basketball game against UCLA on Saturday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Patterson announced Monday he's transferring to Michigan. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Safety Deontay Anderson, who paid a visit to Michigan’s campus last week along with two Ole Miss teammates who intend to transfer, will not be joining the Wolverines.

Anderson tweeted Wednesday that his “recruitment is wide open.” His transcripts did not clear Michigan’s admissions, according to reports on 247Sports and TheWolverine.com.

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson, who was on the visit to Michigan with Anderson and receiver Van Jefferson, announced Monday he will be enrolling at Michigan. It is unclear whether Jefferson will transfer to U-M.