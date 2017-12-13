Kevin Tolbert, Michigan’s strength coach since Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach in 2015, will not return to the program, according to a sources report Wednesday in The Sporting News. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Kevin Tolbert, Michigan’s strength coach since Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach in 2015, will not return to the program, according to a sources report Wednesday in The Sporting News.

Tolbert had worked under Harbaugh the past nine seasons, first at Stanford and then the San Francisco 49ers. He had been part of Michigan’s staff as assistant strength coach from 2001 to 2007.

It is unclear who will replace Tolbert.