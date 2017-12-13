Depending on the severity of Moritz Wagner’s injury, he should have plenty of time to heal before Big Ten play resumes on Jan. 2 at Iowa. (Photo: Eric Gay / Associated Press)

Austin, Texas — Michigan has been hit with devastating injuries to its star players in recent seasons.

The Wolverines are hoping junior center Moritz Wagner isn’t the next in line.

Wagner suffered a right ankle injury when he stepped on Texas center Mohamed Bamba’s foot with 7:36 left in the second half of Tuesday’s 59-52 win over Texas and didn’t return.

According to Michigan coach John Beilein, the injury doesn’t appear to be serious.

“It looks like a slight ankle sprain,” Beilein said. “They gave me the old day-to-day, so we’ll wait and see. We’ve been there before and we don’t think it’s serious at this point, but we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Beilein said no X-ray was taken after the game before adding, “It hasn’t been recommended yet.”

After Wagner inadvertently stepped on Bamba’s foot, he fell to the court and clutched his ankle in writhing pain. Michigan players circled around Wagner for several moments before he was helped off the floor.

Wagner, who finished with 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting, was briefly looked at by a trainer on the bench before he walked back to the locker room with a noticeable limp for further evaluation.

Texas went on a 7-0 run right after Wagner left the game to cut Michigan’s lead to 50-43 with 6:09 remaining, but senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman banked in a 3-pointer for one of his several momentum-killing shots down the stretch to hold the Longhorns off.

Depending on the severity of Wagner’s injury, he should have plenty of time to heal before Big Ten play resumes on Jan. 2 at Iowa.

Michigan wraps up its nonconference play with three games over the next 17 days: Detroit Mercy on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, Alabama A&M at home on Dec. 21 and Jacksonville at home on Dec. 30 in the non-conference finale.

Wagner had a similar scare during Michigan’s second game of the season against Central Michigan on Nov. 13. In that game, Wagner fell awkwardly near the 3-point line, twisted his right ankle and limped back down the floor.

He was immediately taken out and checked on by the training staff on the sideline, only to check back in two minutes later.

