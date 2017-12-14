Tommy Tremble (Photo: Student Sports)

Michigan has missed out on three-star tight end Tommy Tremble, who will head to Notre Dame, he announced Thursday.

Tremble, a 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Wesleyan in Norcross, Ga., had narrowed his final choices to UCLA, Georgia, Michigan and Notre Dame. Irish coaches paid a visit to Tremble on Wednesday morning.

Michigan currently has 16 commitments and the recruiting is ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 12 nationally by 247Sports. There are two tight ends in the 2018 freshman class, four-star Mustapha Muhammad and three-star Luke Schoonmaker.