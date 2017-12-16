Ann Arbor, Mich. — Katelynn Flaherty scored 21 points, Hallie Thome added 18 and No. 23 Michigan cruised to its sixth-straight win, 77-45 over Fort Wayne on Saturday.

The Wolverines (10-2) scored the first 10 points of the game and after the Mastodons got their first basket almost four minutes in Michigan scored the next 11 to lead 21-2 after one quarter. It was the eighth time in the last six games Michigan held an opponent to single digits for a quarter. Fort Wayne made 1 of 23 shots, while Michigan hit 9 of 16.

In the second quarter, the Wolverines scored the first six points leading to a 14-3 run and a 35-5 lead. Fort Wayne got the deficit down to 41-19 at the half as the first five of its six field goals in the quarter were 3-pointers. The Mastodons were 5 of 8 from 3-point range but 7 of 23 (30 percent) overall, with 14 turnovers. Michigan shot 50 percent despite going 2 of 10 from distance.

Nicole Munger scored 13 points for the Wolverines and Jillian Dunston had her seventh game this season with double-figure rebounds, grabbing 12, to go with eight points, three assists and three steals.

Jaelencia Williams had 13 points for Fort Wayne (3-8), which shot 34 percent and had 22 turnovers.

Oakland 79, (at) Cornell 77, OT: Sha’Keya Graves scored four of her team-high 22 points in overtime for Oakland (5-4). Taylor Jones scored 12 for the Grizzlies. Samantha Widmann scored 28 for Cornell (2-6).

(At) Davenport 43, Wayne State 41: Hannah Wilkerson scored 11 and Jenna Falkenberg had 18 rebounds for Davenport (4-7, 2-3 GLIAC), which held off a Wayne State rally in the fourth quarter. Alex Matus scored 13 for Wayne State (7-4, 2-3).

More scores

Albion 69, Kalamazoo 29

Aquinas 89, Northwestern Ohio 62

Cornerstone 65, Lawrence Tech 56

Ferris St. 78, Lake Superior St. 67

Grand Valley State 73, Purdue Northwest 53

Hope vs. Rochester, ppd.

Northwood (Mich.) 69, Saginaw Valley St. 63

Ohio Dominican 82, Hillsdale 75

Olivet 71, Anderson (Indiana) 61

St. Mary’s 66, Alma 65

Siena Heights 79, Madonna 70