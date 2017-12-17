Ben VanSumeren (Photo: Brian King, 247Sports)

Michigan has flipped Iowa commitment Ben VanSumeren, a three-star fullback/tight end.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 228-pounder from Essexville Garber High in Essexville, Mich., was offered by the Wolverines three days ago.

VanSumeren had committed to the Hawkeyes on Nov. 10 and expected to sign during the early signing period, which begins Wednesday.

He made the announcement Sunday on Twitter. VanSumeren thanked Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff and wished the program well.

"I am very excited to join the Michigan Wolverines family and am ready to start the next chapter of my academic and football career," he wrote. "This has been a difficult and sometimes stressful process, and I want to thank my family, coaches and administrators for standing by me. I'm a Michigan man."

Michigan now has 17 commitments for the 2018 class.