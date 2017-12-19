Shea Patterson (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP)

More than a week after Shea Patterson announced he planned to transfer from Ole Miss to Michigan, the Michigan football program made it official with a press release Tuesday afternoon.

"Quarterback Shea Patterson will join the program as a transfer from the University of Mississippi," the release read.

This means Patterson has signed his scholarship paperwork. He awaits a decision from the NCAA that should come late next month regarding immediate eligibility. Transfers who are not graduates must sit out for one season, but in light of the NCAA violations and punishment at Ole Miss, several of the former players have sought legal representation to challenge the governing body of college football to waive the transfer rule.

Patterson, who will be a junior, played two seasons at Ole Miss. He completed 238-of-392 passes (60.7 percent) for 3,139 yards and 23 touchdowns. Patterson started all 10 games that he played at quarterback for Mississippi.

In 2017, Patterson started the first seven games before suffering a torn posterior cruciate knee ligament that sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season. He completed 166-of-260 passes (63.8 percent) for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

The first-ever freshman to start three games at Mississippi, Patterson started the final three contests of the 2016 season, completing 72-of-132 attempts for 880 yards and six touchdowns.

He was the nation's top-rated quarterback in the 2016 recruiting class.