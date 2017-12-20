2018 Michigan football commitments
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2018 season. Player capsules written by Angelique S. Chengelis  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ronnie Bell: WR, Park Hill High, Kansas City, Mo.,
Ronnie Bell: WR, Park Hill High, Kansas City, Mo., 6-1, 170, three stars; He initially committed to Missouri State as a basketball prospect before accepting Michigan's offer. He had 1,605 yards on 89 catches and 25 touchdowns, including 21 receiving, during his senior season.  Twitter @RonnieBell24
Kevin Doyle: QB, St. John's College High, Washington,
Kevin Doyle: QB, St. John’s College High, Washington, D.C., 6-4, 210, three stars. Doyle was the second quarterback to commit to this class, joining Joe Milton. He had offers from Pittsburgh, Nebraska and West Virginia, among others, but verballed to Michigan in September after taking a visit during the Air Force weekend. Marcus Hammond, his personal quarterback coach, told the Washington Post earlier this year that Doyle runs a 4.7 40 and said the “sky is the limit” for his future.  247Sports
Sammy Faustin: CB, Naples, Naples, Fla., 6-2, 190,
Sammy Faustin: CB, Naples, Naples, Fla., 6-2, 190, three stars. Faustin is a native of Turks and Caicos, and moved to Florida when he was 11. Weather always comes up as a potential issue for players from warm climates, but he told the Naples Daily News in August after he committed that he will adjust to the Michigan cold. He is ranked No. 51 at his position nationally. After earning considerable playing time as a junior, he received 22 offers from Division I schools.  Scout.com
Gemon Green: CB, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 165, three
Gemon Green: CB, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 165, three stars. He and twin German committed on April 20. Germon is a cornerback and will play on the U.S. U-19 national team at the 2018 International Bowl. He is ranked No. 47 at his position by 247Sports. Gemon also has the edge on his brother -- he was born six minutes earlier and is considered the “laid-back” twin.  Scout.com
German Green: S, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 168, three
German Green: S, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 168, three stars. German and his brother Gemon always wanted to play together in college and had decided early on that they would commit as a package deal, and so they did. German suffered a torn ACL during his junior season, but came back full strength. While his brother is considered the laid-back twin, he's considered the jokester.  Scout.com
Hassan Haskins: RB, Eureka Sr., Eureka, Mo., 6-1, 202,
Hassan Haskins: RB, Eureka Sr., Eureka, Mo., 6-1, 202, three stars. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Haskins is an old-school back who runs hard, wants the ball a lot and shies away from nothing. He is ranked No. 51 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He started games as a sophomore but his season was cut short by a toe injury five games in. At 6-1, 205, he has good size in addition to solid speed.  Student Sports
Ryan Hayes: OT, Traverse City West, Traverse City,
Ryan Hayes: OT, Traverse City West, Traverse City, 6-7, 252, four stars. Hayes, ranked No. 5 in the state and No. 21 at his position by 247Sports, has tremendous upside, and that starts with being an all-around athlete. He's a basketball player and top pitcher on Traverse City West's baseball team. Hayes had several offers, including Notre Dame and Michigan State.  Traverse City West athletics
Aidan Hutchinson: DE, Divine Child, Dearborn, 6-6,
Aidan Hutchinson: DE, Divine Child, Dearborn, 6-6, 260, four stars. Hutchinson began his ninth-grade year at 6-1, 160 pounds and as he prepares to leave Divine Child for Michigan, he's now 6-6, 260 pounds. His father, Chris, was an All-American defensive lineman for the Wolverine in the early '90s. Hutchinson, who visited Michigan over the weekend, entered the season as The Detroit News' No. 2-ranked player in the state. He is ranked No. 3 by 247Sports.  Allen Trieu, Scout.com
Jalen Mayfield: OT, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids,
Jalen Mayfield: OT, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids, 6-5, 273, four stars. Mayfield is ranked No. 4 in the state by 247Sports and helped set a physical tone this season for Catholic Central, which won the Division 4 state title. He anchored Catholic Central's offensive line and was a key for the team's prolific offense. Mayfield also had a distinguished career on defense as the team’s leading tackler.  Isaiah Hole, 247Sports
Cameron McGrone: LB, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis,
Cameron McGrone: LB, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis, 6-1, 215, four stars. After tearing the ACL in his right knee as a junior, McGrone didn't think he would have much of a chance to land big-time offers. But when it was clear he would be fully healthy and ready to go, the offers rolled in. He had 20 offers and after early consideration for Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, he narrowed his choices to Notre Dame, Indiana and Michigan before choosing the Wolverines in July. He is the No. 2-rated player in Indiana and will join some familiar players from Indiana, Brandon Peters and Chris Evans, when he joins the Wolverines.  247Sports
Joe Milton: QB, Olympia, Orlando, Fla., 6-5 ½, 230,
Joe Milton: QB, Olympia, Orlando, Fla., 6-5 ½, 230, four stars. Milton is the highest-rated quarterback in this class for Michigan. The four-star prospect is ranked No. 7 at his position nationally and is No. 172 overall by 247Sports. He intends to enroll early at Michigan and has tweeted on several occasions about how much he won't be deterred by competition at the position. Milton is originally from Pahokee, which is where former Michigan running back Vincent Smith grew up.  Brandon Huffman, Scout.com
Mustapha Muhammad: TE, Ridge Point, Missouri City,
Mustapha Muhammad: TE, Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas, 6-4, 235, four stars Muhammad, the No. 5-ranked tight end in the country and No. 14 in Texas by 247Sports, has been committed to Michigan since Oct. 20. He chose the Wolverines over Texas, UCLA, LSU, and Clemson. While he did take a visit to Clemson on Nov. 10, he remained committed to Michigan. He recently was given the Houston Touchdown Club’s Offensive Player of the Year award. He will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game.  Greg Powers, Scout.com
Otis Reese: LB, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga., 6-4, 206,
Otis Reese: LB, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga., 6-4, 206, four stars. There has been some concern among the Michigan fan base that Reese could flip. He recently visited Georgia, but is still committed to Michigan. He shares an alma mater with Michigan freshman Aubrey Solomon, who played quite a bit this season and earned starts late in the fall. Reese is projected at outside linebacker, but could potentially fill the viper role.  Twitter: @otisreese13
Luke Schoonmaker: TE, Hamden Hall, Hamden, Conn., 6-6,
Luke Schoonmaker: TE, Hamden Hall, Hamden, Conn., 6-6, 225, three stars. Schoonmaker (44) committed to Michigan in late July after posting a video of him removing a Hamden Hall T-shirt to reveal a Michigan shirt. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 overall player in the state and No. 35 at his position. Schoonmaker chose Michigan over offers from Indiana, Rutgers, Connecticut and Temple, among others.  Twitter: @LukeSchoonmaker
Myles Sims: CB, Westlake, Atlanta, 6-2 ½, 173, four
Myles Sims: CB, Westlake, Atlanta, 6-2 ½, 173, four stars. Sims nickname is “Spider,” a result of how he grew and grew and his spindly length reminded his coaches of a daddy longlegs spider. He was the fourth commitment to Michigan’s 2018 class and is ranked No. 17 nationally by 247Sports at his position. He reportedly will be an early enrollee.  Sam Webb, The Michigan Insider
Christian Turner, RB, Buford, Buford, Ga., 5-11, 187,
Christian Turner, RB, Buford, Buford, Ga., 5-11, 187, three stars. Turner was one of four Michigan commits among the 166 top recruits selected to compete in the Nike The Opening finals last summer. He is the nation's 23rd-ranked running back and No. 52 in Georgia, per 247Sports. He has said he's been in a Michigan-type offense throughout high school and reportedly has said his strength is his vision.  Scout.com
Taylor Upshaw: DE, Braden River, Bradenton, Fla., 6-5,
Taylor Upshaw: DE, Braden River, Bradenton, Fla., 6-5, 240, three stars. Once Florida fired coach Jim McElwain, Upshaw began to look elsewhere and his landing spot was Michigan. He revealed his commitment on Nov. 24. Upshaw, who reportedly will be an early enrollee, is the son of Regan Upshaw, a first-round NFL selection in 1996 who played defensive tackle in the league through 2004.  Sam Webb, The Michigan Insider
Ben VanSumeren: FB/TE, Garber, Essexville, 6-3, 228,
Ben VanSumeren: FB/TE, Garber, Essexville, 6-3, 228, three stars. VanSumeren committed to Iowa in mid-November, but after being paid a visit last week by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, he decided to flip his commitment three days later. He was Associated Press Player of the Year for Division 5 and 6 this year. He started the season at quarterback before switching back to receiver and had 85 catches, a regular-season state record, 1,259 yards and 13 touchdowns. He originally was a Western Michigan commit, but opted out when coach P.J. Fleck left for Minnesota.  Brian King, 247Sports
Julius Welschof: DE, Germany, 6-6, 248, three stars.
Julius Welschof: DE, Germany, 6-6, 248, three stars. Originally committed to Georgia Tech, Welschof flipped to the Wolverines on the first day of the early signing period.  Isaiah Hole, 247Sports
    Ben VanSumeren was set to sign with Iowa on Wednesday, and he was more than happy and comfortable with his decision. The Hawkeyes had offered the Essexville (Mich.) Garber star as a linebacker in October and gained his commitment in November.

    On Dec. 12, VanSumeren posted a video of himself bench-pressing 225 pounds 21 times. A weight-room warrior, this was not a surprise to anyone who knew him. When Michigan recruiting staff “liked” the post, it raised his eyebrows a little bit. He had grown up a Michigan fan, going to some Wolverine football games with his mom, a Michigan alum.

    The next night, Wolverines assistant coach Jay Harbaugh called VanSumeren and told him Michigan wanted him if he was interested. Thus began a jam-packed week that culminated with VanSumeren signing with the Wolverines, as a fullback, on Wednesday.

    School was cancelled last Thursday, so Garber head coach Jake Coquillard was out shoveling his driveway. VanSumeren had already alerted him the night before that Michigan would be calling, so it was not a surprise when the number came through.

    More: UM recruiting class laden with upside; Reese a big question mark

    “I talked to Jay Harbaugh for 20 minutes and Jim Harbaugh for 25,” Coquillard said. “They had already offered Ben that morning. It was a quick turnaround there. I know they made phone calls to his parents, had a conversation with him and all of a sudden, before we knew it, Jay, Jim, and Greg Mattison were in Essexville.”

    Mattison was VanSumeren’s area recruiter. In the summer, Michigan had asked Ben to come to their camp, but he had already agreed to camp at Notre Dame that day. Coquillard and VanSumeren reached back out to the Wolverines about coming to another camp, but did not hear back.

    “They made funny comments about that,” Coquillard said. “Mattison said he almost lost his job.”

    Michigan quickly showed how much they wanted VanSumeren in the class, though.

    For one, they wasted no time getting to school. Class for the day had not even began yet when the Wolverine coaches arrived.

    More: Michigan flips German DE Julius Welschof from Georgia Tech

    “It was pretty surreal,” Coquillard said. “I didn’t realize it was going to be as big of a deal as it was. Not that I don’t think Jim Harbaugh does a great job, but the kids in the school just went crazy. There was quite an entourage for a while as they took a tour of the building and there was a lot of excitement. People were blowing up my phone and the town was going crazy about Jim Harbaugh being at Garber.”

    The offer was on the table and three members of the Michigan coaching staff were in the school, and that is when they had some very honest conversations with VanSumeren and his coach about the process.

    “Number one, they were very apologetic,” Coquillard said. “When they first talked to Ben, Ben’s one of those guys where, he asked them why they didn’t find him earlier. Coach Harbaugh said, ‘We dropped the ball on camp this summer, that’s completely our fault.’

    “We asked if it was part of the process with (fellow recruit) Tommy Tremble going to Notre Dame and they said Tremble was going to be a tight end in their system, not fullback/H-back, where Ben was being recruited. Late coming or not, it’s Ben’s gain. They wanted him bad enough to drive up and to get him down there in a hurry.”

    VanSumeren and his family drove down to Ann Arbor after Harbaugh and company left Garber. He asked Coquillard and his son to come with him. It was a difficult decision. At one time, VanSumeren had been committed to Western Michigan; now he was preparing to commit to a third school.

    “The coaches at Iowa were phenomenal and this was a completely difficult decision for him,” Coquillard said. “It was very stressful because Ben’s family and him, and what I really think program is, everybody is loyal. Ben is a loyal person and it was tough enough for him to have to decommit from Western Michigan and that the biggest pull on him was that they didn’t want to have to do that to someone again.”

    The combination of getting to play offense, his mom having gone to the school, and the proximity to home all played into VanSumeren’s decision to become a Wolverine.

    He also has a chance to come in high on the depth chart at the fullback and H-back positions, where his 4.76 speed and physicality are sure to be assets.

    Coquillard is not sure when he will coach another player like this, but VanSumeren does have a younger brother entering the 9th grade next year, and the Michigan coaches have already noticed his size.

    Jim Harbaugh driving up to Essexville first thing in the morning for a kid few knew about at this time last year is something the coach can point to for the players in his program.

    “The work ethic is what I point to,” Coquillard said. “Ben is not a partier. He’s all football. He is committed to both academics and making himself a better athlete through training. You don’t get those kids very often, but his attitude is phenomenal.”

    Allen Trieu began covering the state of Michigan for Scout.com in 2005 and began managing the entire Midwest in 2009. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

