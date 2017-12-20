Julius Welschof (Photo: Isaiah Hole, 247Sports)

Michigan has gone international with this recruiting class and signed three-star defensive end Julius Welschof from Germany.

The early signing period began Wednesday morning for high school recruits.

The 6-foot-6, 248-pounder announced his signing on Twitter via video. He flipped his commitment from Georgia Tech to join the Wolverines.

"I am proud to announce that I will be a Michigan Wolverine!!!" he wrote.

"I had a lot of different opportunities to go to different colleges," Welschof said in the video, adding he was awake until 3 a.m. making his decision between Michigan and Georgia Tech. "I want to get to the NFL. I think the best way to do that is going with Michigan."

According to a Washington Post story that was published Tuesday, Welschof, 20, has worked at the Krones manufacturing plant in Rosenheim, Germany, building the machines that, the story said, fill plastic bottles with water.

This is his second job. He used the money, he told the Post, to pay his way to camps last summer in the U.S. to get scouted.