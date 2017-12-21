Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich had said during the season he wanted to use his bleached-blond long hair to raise money for charity, and in a video posted Wednesday, he said he will dye his hair orange if he could raise $15,000 in donations — his jersey number is 15 — for the ChadTough Foundation. (Photo: John T. Greilick / Detroit News)

Orange apparently is the new Maize and Blue.

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich had said during the season he wanted to use his bleached-blond long hair to raise money for charity, and in a video posted Wednesday, he said he will dye his hair orange if he could raise $15,000 in donations — his jersey number is 15 — for the ChadTough Foundation.

He has inspired at least three teammates — Maurice Hurst, Grant Newsome and Devin Bush — to up the challenge, as well as defensive coordinator Don Brown.

The foundation was created by Tammi and Jason Carr to honor their son, Chad, who passed away in 2015. Chad, who had been diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare form of pediatric brain cancer, loved the color orange.

Chad Carr was the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and All-American defensive back Tom Curtis. His parents are leading the way to raise money for DIPG research.

I was in the #ChadTough car at Schembechler and @Chase_Winovich knocked on my window! He wants to help us raise money for DIPG research.



He's going to DYE HIS HAIR ORANGE for the Outback Bowl if we raise $15,000 for No. 15!



— ChadTough Foundation (@chadtough) December 20, 2017

— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) December 21, 2017

“It was just so heartfelt to see this young kid and the struggles he went through,” Winovich said in his video. “It really pulled on my heartstrings. From Day 1, it inspired me to be a better football player and a better person.”

Tammi Carr, who created the #ChadTough hashtag on social media when her son was first diagnosed and drew response from around the world, said in a Facebook post Wednesday night that she had been sitting in her “ChadTough vehicle” in front of Schembechler Hall, when there was a tap on her window.

“I look up to see Chase Winovich! ‘Mrs. Carr! I want to talk to you about ChadTough!’” Carr posted. “Here is this BIG defensive lineman asking to help our foundation! He came up with the idea of dying his hair ORANGE for the Michigan Football vs. South Carolina Outback Bowl IF we can raise $15,000 for DIPG Research ($15,000 for No. 15!)!

“I am so excited for this ... not only does this mean funds for research, but it means awareness for DIPG on a national stage! In this season of giving, please consider a donation to Chase’s initiative. Think about it: if 15% of fans in a packed Michigan Stadium donate just ONE DOLLAR we hit our goal!”

As of late morning Thursday, Winovich had drawn more than $19,000 in donations for ChadTough, well above his $15,000 goal, ensuring his hair will be Chad’s favorite color, orange, during the Outback Bowl.

Hurst added to the challenge on Thursday posting on Twitter that “if $73,000 is raised I will 100% dye my hair orange! Keep the donations going.”

Hurst wears No. 73.

Newsome joined Thusday afternoon, offering to dye his hair orange if $38,500 is raised, which is half his No. 77 jersey.

Bush also has pledged to dye his hair orange if $100,000 is raised, as has Larry Prout Jr. Prout, a Michigan fan who has become close to the team, has endured 100 surgeries and set $100,000 as his bar, also.

And by Friday night, Winovich reported on Twitter that Brown would dye his legendary mustache orange if donations reached $125,000. For inspiration, he posted a photo of Brown with an orange mustache.

More than $61,000 had been raised by early Friday evening.