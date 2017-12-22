2018 Michigan football recruits
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2018 season. Player capsules written by Angelique S. Chengelis  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ronnie Bell: WR, Park Hill High, Kansas City, Mo., 6-1, 170, three stars; He initially committed to Missouri State as a basketball prospect before accepting Michigan's offer. He had 1,605 yards on 89 catches and 25 touchdowns, including 21 receiving, during his senior season. STATUS: Committed.  Twitter @RonnieBell24
Kevin Doyle: QB, St. John’s College High, Washington, D.C., 6-4, 210, three stars. Doyle was the second quarterback to commit to this class, joining Joe Milton. He had offers from Pittsburgh, Nebraska and West Virginia, among others, but verballed to Michigan in September after taking a visit during the Air Force weekend. Marcus Hammond, his personal quarterback coach, told the Washington Post earlier this year that Doyle runs a 4.7 40 and said the “sky is the limit” for his future. STATUS: Committed.  247Sports
Sammy Faustin: CB, Naples, Naples, Fla., 6-2, 190, three stars. Faustin is a native of Turks and Caicos, and moved to Florida when he was 11. Weather always comes up as a potential issue for players from warm climates, but he told the Naples Daily News in August after he committed that he will adjust to the Michigan cold. He is ranked No. 51 at his position nationally. After earning considerable playing time as a junior, he received 22 offers from Division I schools. STATUS: Signed.  Scout.com
Gemon Green: CB, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 165, three stars. He and twin German committed on April 20. Gemon is a cornerback and will play on the U.S. U-19 national team at the 2018 International Bowl. He is ranked No. 47 at his position by 247Sports. Gemon also has the edge on his brother -- he was born six minutes earlier and is considered the “laid-back” twin. STATUS: Signed.  Scout.com
German Green: S, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 168, three stars. German and his brother Gemon always wanted to play together in college and had decided early on that they would commit as a package deal, and so they did. German suffered a torn ACL during his junior season, but came back full strength. While his brother is considered the laid-back twin, he's considered the jokester. STATUS: Signed.  Scout.com
Hassan Haskins: RB, Eureka Sr., Eureka, Mo., 6-1, 202, three stars. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Haskins is an old-school back who runs hard, wants the ball a lot and shies away from nothing. He is ranked No. 51 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He started games as a sophomore but his season was cut short by a toe injury five games in. At 6-1, 205, he has good size in addition to solid speed. STATUS: Signed.  Student Sports
Ryan Hayes: OT, Traverse City West, Traverse City, 6-7, 252, four stars. Hayes, ranked No. 5 in the state and No. 21 at his position by 247Sports, has tremendous upside, and that starts with being an all-around athlete. He's a basketball player and top pitcher on Traverse City West's baseball team. Hayes had several offers, including Notre Dame and Michigan State. STATUS: Signed.  Traverse City West athletics
Aidan Hutchinson: DE, Divine Child, Dearborn, 6-6, 260, four stars. Hutchinson began his ninth-grade year at 6-1, 160 pounds and as he prepares to leave Divine Child for Michigan, he's now 6-6, 260 pounds. His father, Chris, was an All-American defensive lineman for the Wolverine in the early '90s. Hutchinson, who visited Michigan over the weekend, entered the season as The Detroit News' No. 2-ranked player in the state. He is ranked No. 3 by 247Sports. STATUS: Signed.  Allen Trieu, Scout.com
Jalen Mayfield: OT, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids, 6-5, 273, four stars. Mayfield is ranked No. 4 in the state by 247Sports and helped set a physical tone this season for Catholic Central, which won the Division 4 state title. He anchored Catholic Central's offensive line and was a key for the team's prolific offense. Mayfield also had a distinguished career on defense as the team’s leading tackler. STATUS: Signed.  Isaiah Hole, 247Sports
Cameron McGrone: LB, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis, 6-1, 215, four stars. After tearing the ACL in his right knee as a junior, McGrone didn't think he would have much of a chance to land big-time offers. But when it was clear he would be fully healthy and ready to go, the offers rolled in. He had 20 offers and after early consideration for Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, he narrowed his choices to Notre Dame, Indiana and Michigan before choosing the Wolverines in July. He is the No. 2-rated player in Indiana and will join some familiar players from Indiana, Brandon Peters and Chris Evans, when he joins the Wolverines. STATUS: Signed.  247Sports
Joe Milton: QB, Olympia, Orlando, Fla., 6-5 ½, 230, four stars. Milton is the highest-rated quarterback in this class for Michigan. The four-star prospect is ranked No. 7 at his position nationally and is No. 172 overall by 247Sports. He intends to enroll early at Michigan and has tweeted on several occasions about how much he won't be deterred by competition at the position. Milton is originally from Pahokee, which is where former Michigan running back Vincent Smith grew up. STATUS: Signed.  Brandon Huffman, Scout.com
Mustapha Muhammad: TE, Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas, 6-4, 235, four stars Muhammad, the No. 5-ranked tight end in the country and No. 14 in Texas by 247Sports, has been committed to Michigan since Oct. 20. He chose the Wolverines over Texas, UCLA, LSU, and Clemson. While he did take a visit to Clemson on Nov. 10, he remained committed to Michigan. He recently was given the Houston Touchdown Club’s Offensive Player of the Year award. He will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game. STATUS: Signed.  Greg Powers, Scout.com
Otis Reese: LB, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga., 6-4, 206, four stars. There has been some concern among the Michigan fan base that Reese could flip. He recently visited Georgia, but is still committed to Michigan. He shares an alma mater with Michigan freshman Aubrey Solomon, who played quite a bit this season and earned starts late in the fall. Reese is projected at outside linebacker, but could potentially fill the viper role. STATUS: Committed.  Twitter: @otisreese13
Luke Schoonmaker: TE, Hamden Hall, Hamden, Conn., 6-6, 225, three stars. Schoonmaker (44) committed to Michigan in late July after posting a video of him removing a Hamden Hall T-shirt to reveal a Michigan shirt. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 overall player in the state and No. 35 at his position. Schoonmaker chose Michigan over offers from Indiana, Rutgers, Connecticut and Temple, among others. STATUS: Signed.  Twitter: @LukeSchoonmaker
Myles Sims: CB, Westlake, Atlanta, 6-2 ½, 173, four stars. Sims nickname is “Spider,” a result of how he grew and grew and his spindly length reminded his coaches of a daddy longlegs spider. He was the fourth commitment to Michigan’s 2018 class and is ranked No. 17 nationally by 247Sports at his position. He reportedly will be an early enrollee. STATUS: Signed.  Sam Webb, The Michigan Insider
Christian Turner, RB, Buford, Buford, Ga., 5-11, 187, three stars. Turner was one of four Michigan commits among the 166 top recruits selected to compete in the Nike The Opening finals last summer. He is the nation's 23rd-ranked running back and No. 52 in Georgia, per 247Sports. He has said he's been in a Michigan-type offense throughout high school and reportedly has said his strength is his vision. STATUS: Signed.  Scout.com
Taylor Upshaw: DE, Braden River, Bradenton, Fla., 6-5, 240, three stars. Once Florida fired coach Jim McElwain, Upshaw began to look elsewhere and his landing spot was Michigan. He revealed his commitment on Nov. 24. Upshaw, who reportedly will be an early enrollee, is the son of Regan Upshaw, a first-round NFL selection in 1996 who played defensive tackle in the league through 2004. STATUS: Signed.  Sam Webb, The Michigan Insider
Ben VanSumeren: FB/TE, Garber, Essexville, 6-3, 228, three stars. VanSumeren committed to Iowa in mid-November, but after being paid a visit last week by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, he decided to flip his commitment three days later. He was Associated Press Player of the Year for Division 5 and 6 this year. He started the season at quarterback before switching back to receiver and had 85 catches, a regular-season state record, 1,259 yards and 13 touchdowns. He originally was a Western Michigan commit, but opted out when coach P.J. Fleck left for Minnesota. STATUS: Signed.  Brian King, 247Sports
Julius Welschof: DE, Germany, 6-6, 248, three stars. Originally committed to Georgia Tech, Welschof flipped to the Wolverines on the first day of the early signing period. STATUS: Signed.  Isaiah Hole, 247Sports
    Julius Welschof had been on a ski race team for 12 years in Germany before deciding it was time to look for another sport.

    He wound up in Jacksonville, Florida, where his family had a friend who coaches tennis. During some down time during his six-week stay, Welschof was shown a football and began to throw it around.

    Four years later, Welschof, the 6-foot-6 1/2, 255-pounder — “with good speed,” as he describes himself — is a defensive end who signed this week to play football at Michigan. He is the first European player in the program’s history.

    “It was the first time I got in touch with football,” Welschof, 20, told The Detroit News in a phone interview, referring to his trip to Florida. “We went to a preseason game, the Jaguars, and I was fascinated by that. He (the tennis coach) told me I should start playing football in Germany. He said he could imagine me playing college football.

    “I didn’t think that would work. There are so many American kids who started playing when they were 6 and 7. But I tried in Germany and found we have club teams here. I found one and started playing there, and did pretty good, pretty fast. It’s not like tennis where you have to start playing when you are 6.”

    More: UM mailbag: Patterson's eligibility, Winovich's future

    Brandon Collier, a former defensive lineman at UMass where Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown once coached, created Premier Players International to identify European players who can play American football. He led a summer camp tour this year that Welschof joined.

    Welschof worked two jobs to fund his $2,500 trip that included camp visits to Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. He still works at a factory, handling the machinery that fills water bottles with water. Welschof, who will study industrial engineering at Michigan, works the mechanical side of things at the factory, where he arrives each day at 6 a.m., five days a week, sometimes six.

    He had been committed to Georgia Tech when Brown called to offer Welschof a scholarship to Michigan last Friday night.

    “It came unexpected for me,” he said. “I didn’t expect an offer from Michigan. I had to think about everything to decide where I would go. At the end, I told myself, ‘My dream is to play in the NFL, that’s why go to Michigan.’ I think that’s best chance.’”

    Welschof called Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh “a big coach with a lot of experience.”

    “It was an honor to meet him,” he said.

    He and his friends grew up watching the NFL, so he’s still educating them on college football, which isn’t that popular in Gemrany. That’s partly because college games are not carried on what he called “free” TV.

    “When I tell them how big the stadiums are, how much people watch, how many people go to games and how much people spend, no one knew that because we watch NFL football,” he said. “But we know about the big schools like Penn State and Michigan.”

    More: Wolverines could go orange for Outback, ChadTough

    Michigan may not know a lot about Welschof, but they know that not only does he have great size, but he has terrific speed. Harbaugh appreciates his raw talent.

    “And (he’s) motivated to be good,” Harbaugh said this week. “If you broke down football to me in the simplest form, it would be guys that do what they’re coached to do as hard as they’re capable of doing it, and I have a great vision for him. Believe that we’ll be able to mold him, coach him into a tremendous football player.”

    Welschof, who plans to be in Ann Arbor by May or June, said he watches a lot of film of J.J. Watt and Joey Bosa. Because there are not many coaches in Germany who train athletes for the rigors of American football, he has done considerable research, watched online tutorials and devised training plans for himself.

    His years of skiing and playing soccer helped, particularly skiing, which teaches you to stay low and builds strong quads and hamstrings. In Germany, the saying is that skiers are made in the summer, he said, so Welschof already was well aware of the discipline required to be a top athlete. He became a self-starter when it came to football.

    “I learned how to start a 40 (yard dash). You can save much time if you learn how to do that,” Welschof said. “I tried to film myself and watch it at home. It’s easy if someone knows how to do it. I tried my best to prepare myself. If I have the coach, it would be a lot easier.”

    He said the Michigan coaches did not focus much on how they’d like to use him on defense.

    “They will see I can develop fast,” he said. “They are the coaches. They know if I’m ready to play. I fully trust them on that. They’re the guys who have experience.”

    While Welschof saw Michigan Stadium when he was there for a camp, he said he can only imagine what it is like full of fans. He has no concerns about being homesick.

    “I would say I’m able to live on my own away from my parents,” he said. “That’s not a problem for me. I know how to cook — I like rice with chicken and corn. My mom says she will only cook once a day because she doesn’t want to eat as much as I do.”

    The Michigan coaches have not set a weight goal for him, but Welschof said he would like to add weight.

    “I would like to gain more, but then I have to eat more,” he said, laughing. “I’m looking forward to coming to Michigan because they have someone who cooks for you there.”

