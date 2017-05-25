With roughly three months until the college football season kicks off, it seems as good a time as any to start rolling out the rankings.
In Yahoo! Sports Dr. Saturday's second edition of its way-too-early top 25 released on Thursday, Michigan checks in at No. 12.
"The Wolverines lost a staggering 18 starters from 2016, but Jim Harbaugh has been recruiting at a really high level to ensure there’s no big drop off," Dr. Saturday wrote. "The 2017 season will be his first test. Luckily, Wilton Speight is back at quarterback and he’ll have some highly-regarded receivers, like five-star recruit Donovan Peoples-Jones, to target.
"Also, former No. 1 overall recruit Rashan Gary should be unleashed on defense. But will that be enough to surpass Penn State and Ohio State in the Big Ten East?"
Ohio State leads five Big Ten schools in the rankings at No. 4, followed by Penn State (No. 7), Michigan (No. 12), Wisconsin (No. 13) and Nebraska (No. 22).
Alabama is ranked No. 1 with Florida State, USC, Ohio State and Oklahoma rounding out the top five.
The Wolverines were also ranked No. 12 in Dr. Saturday's absurdly-early top 25 released in January.
Yahoo! Sports' still-too-early top 25
1. Alabama
2. Florida State
3. USC
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Clemson
7. Penn State
8. Oklahoma State
9. Washington
10. LSU
11. Auburn
12. Michigan
13. Wisconsin
14. Louisville
15. Stanford
16. Georgia
17. Florida
18. Kansas State
19. South Florida
20. Texas
21. Notre Dame
22. Nebraska
23. TCU
24. West Virginia
25. North Carolina
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs