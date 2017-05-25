Michigan ranks No. 12 in Yahoo's way-too-early college football top 25 rankings. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

With roughly three months until the college football season kicks off, it seems as good a time as any to start rolling out the rankings.

In Yahoo! Sports Dr. Saturday's second edition of its way-too-early top 25 released on Thursday, Michigan checks in at No. 12.

"The Wolverines lost a staggering 18 starters from 2016, but Jim Harbaugh has been recruiting at a really high level to ensure there’s no big drop off," Dr. Saturday wrote. "The 2017 season will be his first test. Luckily, Wilton Speight is back at quarterback and he’ll have some highly-regarded receivers, like five-star recruit Donovan Peoples-Jones, to target.

"Also, former No. 1 overall recruit Rashan Gary should be unleashed on defense. But will that be enough to surpass Penn State and Ohio State in the Big Ten East?"

Ohio State leads five Big Ten schools in the rankings at No. 4, followed by Penn State (No. 7), Michigan (No. 12), Wisconsin (No. 13) and Nebraska (No. 22).

Alabama is ranked No. 1 with Florida State, USC, Ohio State and Oklahoma rounding out the top five.

The Wolverines were also ranked No. 12 in Dr. Saturday's absurdly-early top 25 released in January.

Yahoo! Sports' still-too-early top 25

1. Alabama

2. Florida State

3. USC

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Clemson

7. Penn State

8. Oklahoma State

9. Washington

10. LSU

11. Auburn

12. Michigan

13. Wisconsin

14. Louisville

15. Stanford

16. Georgia

17. Florida

18. Kansas State

19. South Florida

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. Nebraska

23. TCU

24. West Virginia

25. North Carolina