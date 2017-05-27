Ryan Hayes (Photo: Traverse City West Athletics)

For the second time this week, Michigan has landed a commitment for its 2018 recruiting class from an in-state prospect.

Four-star Traverse City West offensive tackle/tight end Ryan Hayes verbally committed to the Wolverines on Saturday, Scout.com and 247Sports reported.

"It just felt right from my first visit and I just loved everything about it there," Hayes told 247Sports. "I am very excited. They have a great coaching staff."

Hayes (6-foot-7, 252 pounds) is ranked the No. 3 prospect in Michigan, No. 17 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 205 recruit overall in the 2018 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

On Scout he is ranked the No. 2 offensive tackle in Michigan and No. 21 at his position nationally.

He picked Michigan over a bevy of suitors, including Notre Dame and Michigan State.

Hayes is Michigan's 10th commitment in the 2018 class. He is also the third commitment from the state, joining Dearborn Divine Child defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Grand Rapids Catholic Central offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield, who announced his commitment on Tuesday.

MICHIGAN'S 2018 COMMITS

Emil Ekiyor, G, four stars, 6-2/322

Myles Sims, CB, four stars, 6-2.5/173

Otis Reese, S, four stars, 6-4/206

Ryan Hayes, OT, four stars, 6-7/252

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, four stars, 6-5/234

Joe Milton, QB, four stars, 6-6/222

Jalen Mayfield, OT, four stars, 6-5/255

Gemon Green, CB, three stars, 6-2/165

German Green, CB, three stars, 6-2/168

Christian Turner, RB, three stars, 5-11/187