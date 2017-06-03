Michigan starting pitcher Michael Hendrickson walked six batters and hit two in an 8-1 loss to North Carolina Saturday. (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Ranked second in the nation with 48 wins to its credit this season, North Carolina is a powerful enough baseball team without giving it any help.

But that’s what Michigan gave it Saturday.

Seven Wolverines pitchers combined to walk nine opposing batters and hit three others, opening the door for the top-seeded Tar Heels to pull away for an 8-1 victory in NCAA tournament elimination game at Boshamer Stadium.

The loss, combined with Friday’s opening round setback to Florida Gulf Coast, ends Michigan’s season with a 42-17 record.

“North Carolina holds the zone, they draw a lot of walks,” coach Erik Bakich said. “They have over 300 on the season. They’re a very dangerous club when you put them on base and give them free passes, and unfortunately for us we did that 12 times today. Against a team like that, it’s a bad recipe.”

Things didn’t start out badly for the Wolverines, who carried a 1-0 lead into the fifth on the strength of a second-inning homer by third baseman Drew Lugbauer.

Starting pitcher Michael Hendrickson was breezing along, having allowed only one hit to that point before striking out UNC’s Zack Gahagan and hitting Tyler Lynn with a pitch to start the fifth. It was at that point the plate began to jump around for the junior left-hander.

Coincidentally, or perhaps not so coincidentally, his control problems began about the same time a therapy dog belonging to the Tar Heels’ athletic trainer came running out of the dugout onto the field in foul territory for a few seconds.

The delay the dog caused was only a short one, but it brought what had been a somber UNC crowd to life.

Bakich said afterward that he didn’t think Hendrickson’s rhythm or concentration were hurt by the distraction.

The results suggest otherwise.

Although Hendrickson was able to retire the first batter after play resumed, he hit ninth hitter Cody Roberts, then eight straight balls to walk in the tying run.

The Michigan pitcher composed himself enough to get ahead 0-2 on the next man, freshman Ashton McGee. But the ACC Rookie of the Year lunged after the next delivery and slapped into left field for a two-run single that gave the host Tar Heels (48-13) their first lead of the regional.

“That escalated quick,” Bakich said of the momentum-changing rally. “His command was good, but it was a couple of walks and a couple of hit by pitches. Sometimes that happens so fast that if there’s one guy you know can pitch out of it, you trust your starter to do that.”

Bakich didn’t just stick with Hendrickson through the fifth. He also sent him back out onto the mound to start the sixth before replacing him with Ryan Nutof after a leadoff walk to Brandon Riley.

Nutof didn’t fare much better, though. He allowed a single to Gahagan and a two-run double to Lynn on the only two men he faced. By the time the inning was over, UNC had put a second straight 3 on the scoreboard. Two more runs in the seventh upped the Tar Heels’ lead to 8-1.

That proved to be more than enough for starter Gianluca Dalatri, who allowed only five hits through his seven innings of work.

“He attacked the zone with the fastball. He’s a good pitcher,” senior shortstop Michael Brdar said. “We didn’t throw away any pitches. We competed up and down the lineup. Sometimes the hits don’t fall. You’ve got to tip your hat to a guy like that.”

Brett Friedlander is a freelance writer