Moritz Wagner opted to return to the University of Michigan because he didn’t want to risk falling into the second round of the NBA draft and beginning his pro career in the D-League or overseas. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Within the span of two seasons, Moritz Wagner went from an unheralded backup to a potential late first-round NBA draft pick.

With Wagner returning for his junior year, Michigan coach John Beilein anticipates another giant leap in the 6-foot-11 center’s development.

And Beilein, who knows a thing or two about dealing with players testing the draft waters, is already encouraged by Wagner’s approach for next season.

“All I know is going into it he has the right attitude,” Beilein said. “Caris (LeVert) was in that situation, Glenn (Robinson III) and Mitch (McGary) were in that situation. Tim (Hardaway Jr.), Trey (Burke) were all in this situation where they probably could’ve gone out but they decided to remain at Michigan. I sense that same — probably even more enthusiasm coming back from Moe.”

As a freshman, Wagner appeared in 30 games off the bench, averaged 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.6 minutes, and provided valuable production in Michigan’s final four games of the season in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

As a sophomore, Wagner became a full-time starter who played in all 38 games, averaged 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 23.9 minutes, and produced numerous highlights, like his tongue-swagging first half against Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and his 26-point performance against Louisville in the NCAA Tournament where he took over in the second half.

But both Wagner and Beilein are expecting more in 2017-18.

“He wants to be more of a leader,” Beilein said. “He really values his experience here, he values a degree from Michigan and coming from a different mindset, he could’ve gone pro right away. A lot of his peers that he plays with in Germany, they don’t go to the United States. He’s got some real vision there and he’s young. He’s been here two years and he just loves it.”

That’s one reason Wagner opted to return, but the biggest is he didn’t want to take the risk of falling into the second round of the draft and beginning his professional career in the D-League or overseas. In terms of improvement, there are several areas where Wagner needs to take the next step.

■ Consistency. Wagner’s offensive production was erratic last season, particularly toward the end of the year. Over the final 10 games, his scoring totals were 24, eight, 11, six, five, 17, seven, six, 26 and seven points. Part of it had to do with Wagner’s shot fading in and out, especially when he’d put too much arc on it. Instead of having four or five good outings out of every 10 games, he needs to push that number to eight or nine out of every 10.

■ Rebounding and defending. Wagner finished last season with 158 total rebounds, which ranked fourth on the team behind D.J. Wilson (203), Derrick Walton Jr. (182) and Zak Irvin (172). He also finished the season with just 14 blocks, well behind Wilson’s team-high 57 and just two more than backup center Mark Donnal, who played nearly half as many minutes as Wagner. For a big man who has a 7-foot wingspan and 9-foot standing reach, Wagner has to bump up those numbers.

■ Foul trouble. It became a far too common occurrence to see Wagner sitting on the bench or riding the exercise bike during the final stretch of the first half because he picked up two fouls. He led Michigan with 102 personal fouls (Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman was second with 82) and played the fewest total minutes (908) among the starters, roughly 250 less than Wilson, who logged the fourth-most. Doing a better job of harnessing his emotions on the court could help cut down on the early fouls, which also tended to take away from his physicality.

■ Strength. Beilein noted one of the most common pieces of feedback Wagner received was he has to get stronger. At the NBA Combine, Wagner measured just over 6-11 with shoes on and weighed 231 pounds. He will need to bulk up and put on some more muscle, especially for the next level where he’s projected as a face-up center and/or stretch forward.

Without a doubt, Wagner will receive more touches and be a focal point of the offense with Walton, Irvin and Wilson all gone. And while he’s drawn comparisons to Kevin Pittsnogle, the sharpshooting center from Beilein’s West Virginia days, Beilein was quick to shoot down the notion that Wagner is quite at that level, yet.

“I’m not going to say he’s (Wagner) our best player. I’m going to say I think we have a lot of talent on this team,” Beilein said. “But having a big man who can shoot the ball like that changes a lot of things.”

And as a big man of Wagner’s caliber continues to grow, so does Michigan’s chances for success.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/jamesbhawkins