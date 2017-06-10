UCLA guard Bryce Alford, left, shoots as Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman defends during the second half of a 102-84 Bruins' victory Dec. 10, 2016 at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo: Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press)

Michigan and UCLA have set the date.

UCLA released its nonconference schedule on Friday and revealed the Wolverines will host the Bruins on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Crisler Center in what will likely be Michigan’s marquee non-league home game for the 2017-18 season.

It will be the second game of a home-and-home series between the teams. Michigan lost to then-No. 2 UCLA, 102-84, last season at Pauley Pavilion in a wild shootout that went back and forth until the Bruins pulled away in the final five minutes.

Like last year’s meeting, the matchup will take place on the first weekend following the college football season and could be nationally televised.

Despite losing its top four scorers and starters — T.J. Leaf, Bryce Alford, Lonzo Ball and Isaac Hamilton — UCLA returns guard Aaron Holiday and center Thomas Welsh on what is expected to be a preseason top 25 team.

Prior to hosting UCLA, Michigan is slated to play in the Maui Invitational from Nov. 20-22 – along with Wichita State, Notre Dame, Cal, LSU, Marquette, VCU and host Chaminade — and travel to North Carolina for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will take place Nov. 27-30.

The Wolverines will also play at Texas in the second game of a home-and-home deal and face Detroit Mercy on Dec. 16 as part of a doubleheader at Little Caesars Arena.

The rest of Michigan’s nonconference schedule has yet to be announced.