Former Michigan assistant LaVall Jordan has reportedly accepted the head coaching job at Butler. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

It took LaVall Jordan 11 years to land his first head coaching job.

It took him one more to land his second.

Jordan, a former assistant on Michigan coach John Beilein's staff, will be named the head coach at Butler. The school's athletic director made the announcement Monday night.

Jordan, who played four years at Butler, was an instant target once coach Chris Holtmann departed for the Ohio State position last week. Holtmann replaced Thad Matta, who was retired.

He will leave Milwaukee and the Horizon League after one season, and while the record wasn't great — the Panthers were 11-24 — there was plenty to like about his performance. He was dealt a tough hand, losing several starters to transfer, disgruntled over the administration's handling and firing of Jordan's predecessor, Rob Jeter.

Slowly and surely, Milwaukee made strides and eventually made it to the Horizon League championship game at Joe Louis Arena. Needing a win to be one of the most surprising NCAA Tournament participants ever, Milwaukee, the tournament's lowest seed, lost, 59-53, to Northern Kentucky.

The friendly rivalry with Detroit Mercy — which hired former Jordan colleague and Michigan assistant Bacari Alexander as head coach around the same time — will be short-lived. The friends split the regular-season series, with each team winning on the road, and Milwaukee beat Detroit in the Horizon League opener, starting its surprising postseason run.

As a player at Butler, Jordan, 38, played in three NCAA Tournaments.

Butler of the Big East Conference has made the NCAA Tournament seven of the last nine years, including two appearances in the national championship game.

After his playing days, Jordan was an assistant at Butler for three years, an assistant at Iowa for three years, and then an assistant under Beilein at Michigan for six years. Michigan made five NCAA Tournaments during his tenure.

Jordan was born in Albion, Mich., and attended Albion High School.

He is married to Destinee, and the couple has three daughters.

