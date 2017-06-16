Michigan has offered a scholarship to New Haven forward Romeo Weems. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News)

Another day, another in-state offer.

Michigan extended a scholarship to New Haven wing Romeo Weems on Friday, according to a tweet by New Haven coach Tedaro France II.

Weems (6-foot-6) is a four-star prospect and one of the state’s top players. He’s ranked No. 48 nationally by Scout.com and No. 84 in 247Sports’ composite rankings in the 2019 class. He also holds offers from Michigan State and Missouri, among others.

Weems averaged 18.1 points and 11.8 rebounds this past season to lead New Haven to a 27-1 record and the Class B state title. He was one of 12 players selected to play for USA Basketball’s 16-and-under national team and is currently competing in the FIBA U16 Americans Championship in Argentina.

Weems joins Clarkston’s Taylor Currie, who became Michigan’s first 2019 commit on Thursday, and Detroit Old Redford’s Mark “Rocket” Watts Jr. as local prospects to garner early offers.