Charles Thomas (Photo: Scout.com)

Four-star linebacker Charles Thomas became Michigan's first 2019 commitment on Saturday.

Thomas, who was in Ann Arbor on Saturday, made the announcement on Twitter.

"Blessed to say that I am officially committed to Michigan #GoBlue #bluebloods19," Thomas tweeted.

Thomas (6-foot, 222 pounds), a Georgia native who attends IMG Academy in Brandenton, Florida, is ranked the No. 4 inside linebacker in the nation and No. 196 overall prospect in the 2019 class by 247Sports. He also has offers from West Virginia, Clemson, Tennessee, Maryland and North Carolina, among others.