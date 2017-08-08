Chris Hinton Jr. is the nation's No. 3 prospect in the 2019 class. (Photo: Courtesy of Chad Simmons)

Since the internet began tracking and ranking recruits in the early 2000s, Michigan has signed two five-star defensive ends: LaMarr Woodley and Brandon Graham.

On Saturday, class of 2019 defensive end Chris Hinton Jr., a five-star from Greater Atlanta (Ga.) Christian, committed to the Wolverines. And if he signs and turns out to be as good as those two, Michigan faithful would be thrilled.

Hinton has the tools to compare to past top recruits: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds with the fluidity of a much smaller player and the technical skills of a much older player.

“As an athlete, he is a big, powerful, explosive football player,” said GAC coach Tim Hardy. “Just to see his power and explosion, the way he can move — he has outstanding feet, outstanding eye-hand coordination — I mean, you watch the guy play basketball and he's off the charts.

“One of most impressive things I saw — we do a deadlift, a trap-bar deadlift where you have sort of a hexagonal bar and to stand up with 500 pounds is impressive, but I can't describe to you how fast he stood up with 500 pounds five straight times. I don't know if I can stand up out of a chair that fast.”

Hinton’s father, Chris Hinton Sr., was a first-round draft choice in 1983 and a seven-time NFL Pro Bowler with the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings. Before that, he was an All-American at Northwestern. As a freshman there, one of the assistant coaches in Evanston, Ill., was Greg Mattison.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Mattison and the Wolverines were the first to offer Chris Hinton Jr. when he was only a freshman. That early contact, as well as a lifelong affinity for Michigan was just part of what led to this commitment.

“(Michigan) was just the total package,” Hardy said. “The academic piece really matters to them so to play top five football at an outstanding academic institution (was a factor). That was the first thing. The second was the staff and the current culture. Yes, that means Coach Harbaugh, but all the coaches there — Coach (Chris) Partridge did an outstanding job recruiting him — and then on up to Coach (Don) Brown and Coach Mattison — all those guys.

“Third, it was a minor factor, but it's still in there, he always wanted to go there. That's his favorite team. And he matured in that, it didn't cloud his judgment as much as other factors, but it was neat how it came together.”

While his father was a stalwart at offensive tackle, Hinton's future is likely at defensive end where he is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect.

Michigan’s 2019 class now has great momentum with three commitments in just over a week. And like the others, Hinton brings not only top-notch athletic ability, but character and academic excellence as well.

“He's just an unbelievable young man,” Hardy said. “He may be the most mature 16-year-old I've ever been around. He's just really, really special. The old adage is, if your best player is your hardest worker, you'll have a good team. We'll be good this year and next year because he can just get after it. And he knows his role isn't just for him to be good, but to help others around him be good as well.”

Hinton was the fourth overall commitment for Michigan in the 2019 class.

Brother has UM offer, too

Myles Hinton is Chris Hinton Jr.’s younger — but not smaller — brother. A rising sophomore, Hinton is already over 6-6 and 320 pounds. While his brother is slated to play defense in college, Myles is being recruited as an offensive tackle.

Michigan has already offered and he has accompanied his brother to campus in the past.

"I'd love to play with my brother (at Michigan),” Hinton told The Michigan Insider’s Evan Petzold. “I think it would be really cool for us to both go to the same place."

Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia and USC are among his other offers.

“They're different players, different personalities and Myles is his own guy, so he'll go through the process,” Hardy said. "They’re brothers, they love each other, care about each other, and over the course of time, Myles will figure out what's best for him.”

