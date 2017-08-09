Buy Photo Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh didn't get much love from his coaching peers. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has guided the Wolverines to back-to-back 10-win seasons.

But that apparently hasn't impressed his peers much.

According to an anonymous coaches survey conducted by CBS Sports, Harbaugh is the most overrated coach in college football, receiving 13 percent of the vote.

One-fifth of the 130 active coaches leading FBS teams were questioned for the survey, which had Alabama's Nick Saban, Florida Atlantic's Lane Kiffin and Illinois' Lovie Smith all tied for second behind Harbaugh at 9 percent.

Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, the former Grand Valley and Central Michigan coach, received 4 percent of the vote.

However, the survey is skewed because 48 percent of the coaches chose not to provide an answer for the most overrated.

CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee writes it sounds like sour grapes but for Harbaugh, "it's all about the spotlight."

"'We just focus on us and don't care what's being said by the outside world' is the first thing coaches learn on the first day of Coach Speak 101, and it's also a big, fat lie," Sallee writes. "They know exactly who gets attention in the profession, and Kiffin and Harbaugh spend plenty of time in the proverbial spotlight.

"Harbaugh hasn't finished higher than third in his division during his first two seasons in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but antics like sleepovers with recruits, music videos public spats with Saban attract eyeballs like moths to a light."

Kansas State's Bill Snyder is the most underrated coach, according to his peers, and received 24 percent of the vote.