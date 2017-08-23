Florida coach Jim McElwain said his team has "gotten into Michigan prep at all." (Photo: Butch Dill, Associated Press)

Nothing says college football likes the (mind)games before the games.

Michigan players said they haven’t started focusing on season-opening opponent Florida, and Florida coach Jim McElwain told reporters on Wednesday the Gators also haven’t focused on the Wolverines.

The two teams face each other Sept. 2 in Arlington, Texas.

McElwain used the opportunity to get in a bit of a dig at Michigan.

“We haven’t gotten into Michigan prep at all,” McElwain said according to a tweet from Nick de la Torre, beat writer for Gator Country. “When you guys get their roster let me know who we’re playing.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has yet to release a roster. A reporter who covers Rutgers for NJ.com recently filed an open records request at Michigan to obtain the roster.

Harbaugh tweeted on Sunday that the final roster will be released Aug. 30.

“Final tryouts for roster spots on 2017 Michigan Football Team can start no earlier than 8/28. Roster to be determined & publicized on 8/30,” he wrote.

