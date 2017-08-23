Charles Woodson led Michigan to an unbeaten season and national title in 1997. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan football has retired six jersey numbers. Could the No. 2 worn by Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson be next?

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, during a wide-ranging conversation with reporters on Wednesday, said there has not been recent conversation about retiring numbers. Michigan most recently retired the No. 21 of Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner.

“Charles is phenomenal,” Manuel said. “Love him as a former player but more importantly I love him as a person. At the appropriate time, with the appropriate discussion and knowing all the details, I would not have a problem if that number was retired.”

Michigan has retired 1940 Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon's No. 98, the No. 48 of president Gerald Ford, the No. 47 of Bennie Oosterbaan, Ron Kramer’s No. 87 and the No. 11 worn by three Wistert brothers.

Woodson is the only predominantly defensive player to win the Heisman, and in 1997 he helped lead Michigan to an unbeaten season and a national championship.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh recently invited Woodson to be the Wolverines’ honorary captain for the Ohio State game this season.

Howard told The Detroit News two years ago before his No. 21 was retired that he thinks Woodson’s jersey should be retired.

“That would be the first box on the checklist for me,” Howard said at the time. “That may trump a whole lot of other things on that checklist.”

